The Minnesota Legislature has been exceptionally active this year in reforming state election laws. The state House of Representatives and Senate have each introduced almost 70 bills aimed at changing the system by which Minnesotans vote, some of them major as outlined below.

State government is currently in complete control by the DFL Party. The Adams Publishing Group Editorial Board has long said changes to state election laws are best passed with substantial bipartisan support. Unfortunately, that is not happening in St. Paul this year. 

