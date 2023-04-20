The Minnesota Legislature has been exceptionally active this year in reforming state election laws. The state House of Representatives and Senate have each introduced almost 70 bills aimed at changing the system by which Minnesotans vote, some of them major as outlined below.
State government is currently in complete control by the DFL Party. The Adams Publishing Group Editorial Board has long said changes to state election laws are best passed with substantial bipartisan support. Unfortunately, that is not happening in St. Paul this year.
In the push and pull of politics, on most issues, the will of the majority is to be expected. However, without widespread belief that elections are fair, representative democracy loses its legitimacy. Due in large part to Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 election was “stolen,” a substantial share of the electorate now is suspicious of the integrity of the voting system. We think it is imperative to restore confidence in that system, and the best way to do that is to make changes in voting laws cautiously with broad bipartisan support.
An election-related measure already approved, with zero Republican support, provides driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. Opponents are concerned, with the state also making it possible to register to vote when one gets a driver’s license, that non-citizens will be allowed to vote. Proponents say citizenship status is covered during the registration process. The concern, however, is with Election Day registration where driver’s licenses can be used for identification purposes, but citizenship cannot be checked. It would appear a provisional ballot system needs to be established, setting the ballots of those registering on Election Day aside for a few days, to give election officials a chance to check on citizenship status before they are counted.
Another piece of legislation already approved, with zero Republican support, allows felons on probation the right to vote. The opposition by Republicans to this legislation is almost entirely based on the belief that the resulting re-enfranchisement of approximately 55,000 Minnesotans will provide mostly votes to DFL candidates. We think that is overstating the effect; the electorate is rapidly re-aligning and how parolees will vote is anybody’s guess.
The one change we would advocate is to make an exception for any person who is convicted of willfully violating state election laws. Many serve little jail time or pay only a small fine, and then are placed on probation. Anyone who breaks that sacred trust, built up over almost 250 years, should have a meaningful consequence such as being banned from voting until they have completed their probation.
Other election bills are still in process at the state capitol. While many of the changes are of little consequence, two of the provisions need more attention than they have received so far.
One is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Opponents of the Electoral College method of choosing a president favor a plan that would circumvent the U.S. Constitution’s Electoral College compromise by awarding Minnesota’s electoral votes to whomever wins the national popular vote. Democrats, in general, favor this plan because twice in recent elections, 2000 and 2016, a Republican was elected president even though the Democrat candidate won the national popular vote.
In the last 50 years, Minnesota has given a majority of its votes all but once to the Democratic candidate. Under the Interstate Compact, however, if a Republican wins the national popular vote, even if Minnesotans favored the Democrat, its Electoral College votes would go to the Republican. The Compact would be implemented once states with a combined total of 270 electoral votes embrace it. To date, 15 states with 195 electoral votes have joined.
In state history, Minnesota’s preference has differed from the national popular vote result 11 times. Between 1876 and 1916, Minnesotans preferred the Republican candidate six times when the national popular vote went to the Democrat. Under the compact, Minnesota would have then cast its electoral votes for the Democrat whom Minnesotans did not prefer.
However, DFLers may still want to pause, given that the last five times the state preferred a different candidate to the national popular vote winner, its electoral votes would have gone to Republicans, including in 1968 and 1984, when Minnesotans Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale were the Democratic candidates.
The Electoral College was a compromise by the Founders between the large and small states. If one believes states are only administrative units of the federal government, using the popular vote to reflect the individual will en masse makes sense. Conversely, the U.S. Constitution places the responsibility for conducting elections on the individual states. If, as now, faith in election integrity is low, one should consider that one large state, say Texas or California, could manipulate its vote to suppress all but the majority, thus gaining undue influence.
The other issue that is in much need of bipartisan support before adoption is ranked-choice voting (RCV). This editorial board has been in favor of using RCV for some time. Under RCV, all candidates for each office would be ranked by a voter, with their most favorite candidate first, second favorite second, etc. This would eliminate the need for a primary election, which is typically low turnout. More importantly, it helps lessen the likelihood that extreme candidates will win because candidates will not want to risk offending voters who may favor a different candidate, but would still find others acceptable. After each round of ballot counting, if no candidate has 50% of all votes cast, the candidate with the least number of votes is dropped, and that candidate’s ballots are then reassigned to those voters’ second choice.
The downside is some voters find RCV confusing. Without question, it is a different way of electing our government officials. A few Minnesota cities are using this system now. We recommend expanding it to all local government elections before extending it to legislative and congressional elections to help voters gain confidence in RCV.
Not everything the DFL majority is doing to election laws is partisan, but the last thing this state needs now is increasing the belief that elections are rigged. Bipartisanship is needed. The survival of the republic is at stake.
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
