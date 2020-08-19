Drowning in Granite Lake

On 08-18-20 at approximately 3:21PM the Wright County Communications Center received a report of a possible drowning on Granite Lake near the access located at 1938 Co Rd 5 NW in Albion Township. Wright County Deputies along with members of the Annandale Fire Department responded. A lake resident used their boat to bring the Deputy and Fire Department personnel to the area of the lake where the male was in water. The male later identified as Robert Jacobson, age 83, from Elk River was found unresponsive in the water. Jacobson was pulled from the water onto the boat and lifesaving efforts began immediately. Allina ambulance and Life Link helicopter arrived on scene and further life saving measures were attempted. At 4:32PM Jacobson was pronounced deceased.
Deputies learned that Jacobson had been a passenger in a boat driven by David Gunderson, age 76, from Annandale. While on the water, Gunderson put the boat motor in reverse to remove aquatic weeds from the propeller. When Gunderson shifted the motor to travel forward he noticed Jacobson had fallen off the front of the boat into the water. Gunderson stated he saw Jacobson without a life vest, and he tried to throw one to him. Gunderson said Jacobson was not moving to get the life vest, so Gunderson jumped into the water to help him. Gunderson was unable to get Jacobson from the water. Jacobson was held above the water by another boater in the area who had responded to the scene. Gunderson was able to get back to his boat but was unable to pull himself out of the water. Gunderson and Jacobson were both pulled from the water by responding Deputies and Fire Department personnel. The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
