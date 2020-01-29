Diver Dakotah Parker breaks school record

The Monticello swimming and diving team wasn’t too worried about opponent Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 23. They’re focusing on getting better every day and breaking records.
Diver Dakotah Parker broke the previous Monticello record (282.4) for the 6-dive with an impressive score of 298.15.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer said, “I’ve seen improvement from just about everybody this season and conference meets aren’t really important to us. We’re looking forward to our section and state meets.”
The 200 relay got things started for the Monticello team.
Hunter Simard, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, and Carter Olson earned first place with a time of 1:52.12.
In the 200 free Biard, Tyler Sampson, and Sawyer McCalla earned first through third place with times of 1:55.34, 2:01.07, and 2:01.92. Those times gave Monticello a 25-5 lead.
In the 200 IM Princeton took first place.
The Magic was back on top in the 50 free with Isaac VanHoorik in first place with a time of 24.15.
The next event, diving, was when the magic really began.
Dakotah Parker completely crushed the school diving record scoring a 298.15. His team was feeding off of his energy. He couldn’t have been happier.
“It feels great,” Parker said.
He’s just a sophomore and has so much time to improve and even make it to 300.
“It’s puts the pressure on because you don’t want to go backwards, you want to stay consistent or improve,” Parker said.
Parker said he has had fun teaching some of the younger divers as well. He knows he can improve and teaching others and learning from others is how he plans to do that.
“I’m just practicing and hoping for the best,” Parker said.
Parker’s coaches have seen big improvements and can’t wait to see what else the record-breaking diver will do.
“It’s phenomenal and he’s a once in a lifetime athlete,” Diving Coach John Sampson said. “He’s so young and I don’t think he realizes how good he is.”
“He doesn’t look like the same diver as when he started, Coach Westveer said. “He keeps improving.”
After the excitement, swimming began again, Tanner Branson took first place in the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.76 – resulting in a score of 63-31.
In the 100 free Isaac VanHoorik added another first place swim finishing in 52.05.
The 500 free was an impressive swim for the Magic with three swimmers in the top time slots. Biard, Sampson, and Paul Fasen finished with times of 5:17.42, 5:28.05, and 5:38.12.
Princeton defeated Monticello in the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and the 400 relay.
The final score was 94-84.
“We’re just going to keep working and getting better,” Coach Westveer said. “Wins and losses aren’t that big of a deal, we want to see times dropping.”
The boys hit the pool again on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Monticello Middle School.
