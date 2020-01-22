Dan Mielke joins the Anoka-Ramsey Hall of Fame

The Anoka-Ramsey girls basketball program still stands today as a force to be reckoned with. But what most people don’t know is that at the helm of the Golden Rams success was Head Coach Dan Mielke.
Mielke, a Monticello businessman and resident of Silver Creek Township is being honored by Anoka-Ramsey Community College and inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as the girls basketball head coach from 1987 to 1996.
The year Mielke began coaching he was working with a team that was coming off two previous seasons without a single win.
“I knew their program was struggling, but also knew how much I loved coaching,” Mielke said.
At that time, Mielke was teaching in Monticello and was able to join the Anoka-Ramsey coaching staff at the same time.
And so began the fresh start of the Anoka-Ramsey girls basketball team.
Mielke graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris with a double major in biological science and health and a minor in physical education. He played football and baseball there and has always loved sports because of the competition.
“Once I no longer could play myself, I still wanted to be in that competitive environment,” Mielke said. “So, I decided to start coaching.”
He coached and taught in Delavan, Walnut Grove, and eventually in 1978 he was hired at Monticello High School and has lived here ever since.
Mielke said that his coaching philosophy started with a strong, respected program.
“I wanted to create a stepping stone at the community college level for players that were over looked by other schools,” Mielke said.
He did just that.
“I had to be tough on my players academically and in the sports world,” Mielke said.
With two winless seasons behind them, the Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams with Dan Mieke as their leader made a huge change.
He recalls sitting down the whole team – just eight players – in the middle of his first season and asking if the athletes wanted to move forward or to shut down the program. His teams’ response was one he’ll never forget.
“We’re getting better every day because of you,” Mielke recalls the girls saying. “If you hang in there with us, we’ll be here.”
That was the start of greatness.
In 1987 Mielke led the team to the state tournament.
The following year, his team won the state tournament.
By the end of his coaching career the team had made a name for itself at the national level. In 1993 the Golden Rams became the first-ever Midwest Regional champions to make it to the quarterfinals.
Mielke’s team also led the country in scoring, averaging more than 90 points per game.
In 1994 the Golden Rams made it to the regional championship and defeated Triton, Illinois in a 69-62 nail-biter.
“The kids were the heart of this program and they really bought in,” Mielke said.
Hiring Mielke was the turning point for the program. During his tenure the team won multiple state championships, won at least 20 games every season, had a 69 game home winning streak, and Mielke was named regional and national coach of the year in 1994. He left the Anoka-Ramsey coaching staff in 1996 due to a virus in his left vocal chord.
It was never about the wins for Mielke, it was about the relationships and the athletes individual success.
“You create a culture of high expectations, accountability, high skill development, work ethic, and most importantly a culture that people want to be a part of,” Mielke stated.
During his time at Anoka-Ramsey Community College the program sent 21 players on to four year colleges to continue there basketball careers.
“Of course we like all of the awards and the numbers, but I look back and the relationships I developed are what I remember the most,” he said.
Though he wasn’t ready to leave his successful team he knew the team would be just fine without him.
“Sometimes something bad happens to you and you wonder why, but later on in life you realize it was for a reason,” Mielke said in regards to the failure of his left vocal chord. “Without that happening I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to work with my family.”
He now has a family business in commercial property management called Mielke Development LLC.
In February of 2016 Mielke’s 1993-94 team was inducted into the Anoka-Ramsey Hall of Fame for its championship. Now it’s his time to shine and be inducted as a coach.
Mielke’s wife Linda will be joining him on Friday, Jan. 24 at the ceremony, to be held at the Andover Golf Club.
“I’m proud of his past accomplishments and excited about his induction into the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Hall of Fame,” Linda Mielke said about her husband’s accomplishments.
Mielke got word of his induction in November and is most excited to see his previous players and the people from that period in his life.
In his free time he most enjoys watching his grandchildren play sports and working with his family.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunities that the college has offered me, but I never could have accomplished the things I did without the players, the coaches, and the administration,” Mielke said. “I couldn’t have done it without everybody else. It’s very rewarding.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
