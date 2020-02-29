Dakotah Parker takes 2nd place in the Class A State Diving Meet

Monticello’s Dakotah Parker wasn’t nervous heading into the diving state meet on Thursday, Feb. 27, instead he was confident.
He had been to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center the year before and he knew exactly what to expect as a sophomore.
What he didn’t expect, was to receive second place over all in the Class A Diving Championship.
John Sampson, Parker’s diving coach wasn’t surprised in the slightest.
In fact, last week on Monday, Sampson said, “I wouldn’t be surprised at all is he took second place. I wouldn’t be surprised if he took first place either.”
The diver was surrounded by positive people.
Parker knew he wanted to prove himself.
“This year I kind of want to show off at state,” Parker said.
He did more than show off. He broke the Monticello High School 6-dive and 11-dive records.
On Friday, Parker earned a score of 308.45.
That score put him in third place behind Garrett Kaiser from Simley and Storm Opdahl from Chisago Lakes.
On Saturday the three dives that Parker performed were just enough to put him ahead of Kaiser with 140.05 points and sit him in second place.
He earned a final score of 448.50.
Parker has so much to look forward to as he has two more seasons of diving with the Monticello team.
Parker’s coaches raved about the dedicated athlete.
Coach Dirk Westveer sees so much potential and Coach Sampson even referred to Parker as a coach’s dream.
“I just see so much talent in such a young man,” Westveer said. “It’ll be awesome to see what he can do even more next year,”
Jacob Biard raced in the 500-yard free with a time of 5:02.97 and earned 14th place. He also took 13th place with a time of 1:33.74 in the 200-yard free relay.
Clay Megaw swam his heart out and earned 15th place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.67. In the 400-yard free relay he took 14th place with a time of 3:25.87.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.