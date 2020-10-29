Crossroads Animal Shelter is set to participate in the 12th annual Give to the Max Day, set to take place Thursday, Nov. 19. Give to the Max is a giving event that raises millions each year for nearly 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. This year, GiveMN is encouraging donors to #GiveWhereYouLiveMN, an effort to help communities in every corner of Minnesota as the unprecedented challenges of this year continue.
In September of 1999, a small group of dedicated volunteers with years of experience caring for animals came together for the sole purpose of building a spacious, new shelter to help homeless and abandoned animals from the Wright County area.
We set an ambitious goal to raise $20,000 in our first year and at the end of that year, realized more than three times that amount. At the end of our second year, having been gifted a parcel of land for our new facility, we moved forward with plans to break ground.
In January of 2002 we opened the doors of our new shelter to the public with space for more than 30 cats and kittens and 20 dogs and puppies.
From our birth to the opening of the new facility, we helped more than 950 animals through a network of about 40 foster homes. As of May 2011, we have helped more than 8,000 animals.
We owe our success to many good-hearted people. Those who have provided temporary homes for needy animals, those who have helped us financially, and those who volunteer their time and talents so that we may continue to make a difference for so many animals.
As a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, we operate on limited resources with gifts and contributions from people who care about animals.
Major Areas of Concentration:
- Animal Welfare
- Education
- Fund Raising
- Volunteer involvement is essential to carry out the dream of helping animals.
“In 12 years of Give to the Max Day, this year is certainly unlike any other,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. “Give to the Max has always been a socially distanced fundraiser by its nature, and we’re encouraging Minnesotans to ‘Give Where You Live’ in 2020, supporting organizations in your communities, the causes you care about most, and consider expanding your generosity to meet the moment this year in new ways.”
To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Give to the Max’s “Early Giving” period begins November 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.
Additionally, each donation through GiveMN.org qualifies Crossroads Animal Shelter for additional grants from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. On Nov. 19, Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will award:
- $500 Early Giving Golden Tickets daily on Nov. 1-18
- $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 19.
- $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly on Nov. 19.
- $6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.
- The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.
GiveMN is encouraging Minnesotans to come together virtually this year to share how they'll be joining in by using #GiveWhereYouLiveMN or #GTMD20.
