COVID deaths reach 50 in Wright, Sherburne counties

There were 32 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wright County in the four week period from November 6 to December 3. That brights the Wright County COVID-19 death rate to 50.
That’s the word from the Wright County Department of Public Health.
In figures reported Monday, Dec. 7, Wright County has experienced 9,198 confirmed cases, with 344 of those cases requiring hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 59 cases have required admission to intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, there have been a total of 50 deaths reported in the county due to COVID-19.
But there could be good news among Wright County’s COVID-19 data as of late.
The surge in COVID-19 cases may be relaxing from the all-time daily high in the 301 cases reported on November 29.
In December, the county has broken the 200-case barrier just once, on Saturday, Dec. 5. The month opened with just 105 reported cases on December 1, followed by 169 cases on December 2, 196 cases on December 3, 178 cases on December 4, 208 cases on December 5, 160 cases on December 6, and 183 cases on December 7, according to data collected by the Wright County Department of Public Health.
As county communities moved into December, Monticello overtook St. Michael as the community with the second-most reported cases of COVID-19 in Wright County.
Buffalo’s 1,570 cumulative reported cases of COVID-19 is the most in Wright County, followed by 1,421 in Monticello. St. Michael is third with 1,321 cases, followed by Otsego (870) and Albertville (812).
Demographics of those reporting positive for COVID-19 show that 51.65 of those with the virus have been women, while 47.92 percent have been men.
The 40-49 age group has been the most widely affected by COVID-19 in Wright County, with 18.32 percent of those reporting positive for the virus in that age group.
There have been far less cases of COVID-19 reported in Sherburne County, where 6,584 cases have been reported as of Tuesday morning, December 7.
However, the death rate has been greater in Sherburne County than in Wright County. Sherburne County has also reported 50 deaths due to the virus as of Monday, December 7.
Sherburne County has also reported 144 less hospitalizations (250) due to COVID-19 as compared to its cross-river neighbors in Wright County.
More than 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Big Lake.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
