BUFFALO, MN – Earlier this week, the first workplace-associated cluster of COVID- 19 cases was identified in Wright County.
“Considering what we know about the virus, clustering is not surprising,” said Sarah Grosshuesch, Director of Wright County Public Health. “We have been taking steps to prepare for this issue and are working with those affected to limit the spread.”
Workplaces that have employees test positive for COVID-19 or have questions about preparing for COVID-19 are invited to reach out to Wright County Public Health for support via the partner hotline: 763-684-2336.
Resources for workplaces can also be found on Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development website: mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/safework/business/.
When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they are asked to isolate until the below criteria are met:
• If the individual has symptoms
o 10dayssincetheonsetofsymptomsAND
o 72hourswithoutfever(withoutuseoffever-reducingmedications)AND o Other symptoms are improving
• If the individual does NOT have symptoms
o 10daysfromwhentheindividualwastested
Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. Not everyone with COVID-19 has all these symptoms, and some people may not have any symptoms.
Individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 who have symptoms are considered infectious two days prior to their symptom onset. Those without symptoms are considered infectious starting the day they get tested.
People who have come into close contact with someone who received a positive diagnosis should quarantine for 14 days. Public Health works with confirmed cases to determine who is considered a close contact.
Please continue taking precautions to limit the spread of the disease; wash your hands, cover your cough, wear a face covering, and stay home and out of public spaces if you are sick.
Since the first confirmed case on March 13th, 124 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wright County (as of May 13, 2020).
