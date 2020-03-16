University of Minnesota Extension will be canceling all in-person events and meetings at least through the end of March due to COVID-19 concerns. This includes all agriculture, Master Gardener, 4-H, and SNAP-Ed programs. We did not make this decision lightly, but Extension takes the health of our participants and communities seriously.
Spring Days, hosted by the Wright County Master Gardeners, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Next year’s Spring Days has been tentatively scheduled for March 27, 2021. For more information please visit springdays.org or contact the Wright County Extension office.
The fruit & vegetable workshop scheduled for April 8th has not been canceled yet. We will continue to monitor the situation and announce our final decision when it is available. Please contact Adam at 763-682-7381 or aausting@umn.edu with questions or concerns. The scheduled topics for the day include exclusion netting to control spotted wing drosophila, disease prevention, and pollinator-friendly habitat.
The Wright County Extension office will continue to be open and in full operation at this time. Please contact us at 763-684-7394 or mnext-wright@umn.edu with any questions, concerns, or inquiries. We appreciate your understanding in these unprecedented times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.