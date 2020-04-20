Two Wright County senior living facilities are listed among those with a COVID-19 outbreak.
On Saturday, April 4, the Minnesota Department of Health began publicly listing long-term care facilities with outbreaks. It defined an outbreak as one or more residents or staff having laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, and it only listed facilities with at least 10 residents.
Riverview Landing in Otsego and The Estates of Delano remain the only two care centers from Wright County that remain on the list as of Monday, April 20.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 25 confirmed cases in Wright County as of 4 p.m. Monday and 2,470 confirmed cases statewide.
