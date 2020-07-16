Target Holiday Black Friday 2018

Guests enter Target  on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Maple Grove. Target announced July 16, 2020 that it is joining Walmart in requiring masks at its stores in Monticello.

Target Corp. and Walmart have joined the growing list of retailers that are going to require customers entering their stores to wear a face covering.

Both retailers have stores in Monticello.

Target will initiate its face covering requirement Saturday, Aug. 1.

The Walmart mask requirement will take effect Monday, July 20.

