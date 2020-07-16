Target Corp. and Walmart have joined the growing list of retailers that are going to require customers entering their stores to wear a face covering.
Both retailers have stores in Monticello.
Target will initiate its face covering requirement Saturday, Aug. 1.
The Walmart mask requirement will take effect Monday, July 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.