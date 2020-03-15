Due to the COVID-19 national and state emergency declarations the St. Cloud VA HCS is implementing numerous actions to keep everyone healthy.
Any Veteran with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should immediately contact their VA provider. Veterans without a scheduled appointment or with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath should call before visiting St. Cloud VA facilities. Veterans may call 320-252-1670 and select Option 2, or, if after-hours, select Option 3 before you visit the medical center or local clinic. In addition to calling first, consider using virtual care options such as telehealth or My HealtheVet Secure Messaging.
Veterans with scheduled appointments and without flu-like symptoms can plan to attend their scheduled appointments. Upon arriving at VA, all patients will be screened for flu-like symptoms before they enter in order to protect other patients and staff.
Beginning March 15, individuals arriving at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center can anticipate altered vehicle traffic patterns and roadside screening points.
- All vehicle traffic must enter the St. Cloud Medical Center campus via the two Veterans Drive entrance roads. The 44th Ave. N./12th St. N. entrance is closed to all traffic except for MetroBus vehicles.
- All arriving vehicles will be routed through a roadside checkpoint and met by a staff member. They will greet the occupants, ask some screening questions, and guide them to the next steps of the visit. Please follow the instructions provided.
- After passing through the checkpoint, on weekdays all interior campus roads and parking lots are available for use. Some parking lots will not be available on weekends.
Starting March 17, individuals arriving at VA Clinics in Alexandria, Montevideo and Brainerd will be prescreened by staff in vehicles. Upon arrival at these clinics Veterans should park their vehicle and stay in the vehicle until a staff member visits with them and provides additional instructions.
At the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, building entry points are limed to the following locations:
- Bldg. 1 — Main Entrance open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends
- Bldg. 116 — Rehabilitation Center, open 6 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., weekdays.
- Bldg. 111 — Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays. After 4:30 p.m. and weekends by appointment only.
- Bldg. 48/49 — Entrance Pavilion, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week.
All other entryways at the facility are not available for use.
Current operations updates are posted at: https://www.stcloud.va.gov/
