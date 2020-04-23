Students in the Monticello and Big Lake communities will not be returning to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota's K-12 school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
The move comes about four weeks after governor closed schools and moved to an electronic distance learning that has students learning from home.
"We're going to be extending distancing learning through the rest of the year," Walz said during his Thursday, April 23 press conference.
"This is not the perfect solution," Walz said.
But this is what I do know, Walz said, addressing high school seniors who he acknowledged are having memorable events like proms, graduations, and athletic competitions taken away from them.
"You forever will be the Class of 2020. You will not be defined by staying home and missing proms and graduations," Walz said.
"You will be defined by understanding how interconnected our world is and what it means to come together to try and solve hard problems," he said.
"I would venture to say, the closeness of the classes of 2020 will be much closer than any other that came before," Walz said. "This ties you together in a way that has not ever been seen."
"I just want you to know that these decisions being made are breaking our hearts," Walz said.
Walz also tipped his hat to the state's school teachers. He thanked teachers for all they are doing and all they are missing out on, including the epiphanies seen in the classroom, the class discussions on a lesson that sparks everyone's imagination. He applauded teachers for finding a new way to deliver to children through distant learning.
"I'm proud of Minnesota students and teachers," Walz said.
Eric Olson, superintendent of the Monticello School District, said the Governor's news was what he expected- and like the Governor, he said his heart is heavy for the students and staff.
"Especially our seniors," Olson said.
The Monticello School District will do everything it can to continue to keep its focus on serving all student needs- especially focusing on every child's social/emotional well being, Olson said.
"We will do everything in our power to engage and build relationships. The social emotional health of students, families, and staff will be a primary concern for us as this news will impact every person differently," he said.
Big Lake Superintendent Steve Westerberg also said Walz' decision was expected.
Walz has directed school districts to use May 1 and May 4 for schools to evaluate how distance learning has been working and make adjustments for the rest of the year.
Westerberg said that makes sense.
"Though (distance learning) has gone very well overall, I know there are ways we can make distance learning better," Westerberg said.
Providing equity for all students and better supporting young families where parents are working from home and also needing to support their children's learning is a significant challenge.
"We need to continue looking at ways to support families during this time," he said.
Kelly Jurek, president of the Big Lake Education Association, said teachers respect the Governor’s decision and know it is the right decision.
"That doesn’t change the fact that we miss being in the classroom, seeing our students, and working with them in person. We miss our school family, students and staff alike, it’s just not the same," Jurek said.
With the distance learning programs in place, teachers are thankful to be working and are doing their best to deliver high quality instruction that is engaging to students but manageable for everyone, in a difficult time that none of us have ever navigated before, she said.
"In the end, it is heartbreaking that we won’t be able to say goodbye to our students in the same ways we have done before to end our school year," Jurek said.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht, the union that represents teachers in Monticello and Big Lake, said in an April 23 statement that she supports the Governor's decision is continuing distance learning.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for educators who miss their students. We will always regret missing our seniors walk across the stage at graduation and not being able to say goodbye to our students face-to-face at the end of the year,” Specht said. “However, the governor made the right decision for the wellbeing of our students, their families and Minnesota educators. Social distancing will never work in Minnesota’s crowded classrooms.”
“Now educators know what they have to do,” Specht said. “We will keep educating students and building relationships in every way we can. We will make sure students have healthy food and the children of essential workers have a safe place to go during the day. We will take care of our students’ physical and mental health as we have in the past. None of this will be easy, but the educators of Minnesota are up to the job.”
“However, we need to be honest about what this decision means,” she said. “Distance learning is putting incredible stress on parents, students and educators. It’s widening disparities by wealth, race and geography. I hope educators can use these last few weeks to wind down the academics while increasing attention on the mental and emotional health of our students. At the same time, we need to plan for addressing the inequities this crisis has made even worse.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.