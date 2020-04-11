BUFFALO, MN – Wright County Public Health has received confirmation from the Minnesota Department of Health of the first confirmed death of a Wright County resident due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve sadly had our first COVID-19 death in Wright County,” said Christine Husom, Chair of the Wright County Board of Commissioners. “It’s an especially difficult time to lose a loved one and we send our thoughts and prayers to the family.”
The death occurred April 9, 2020 in a Wright County resident in their 80s who was tested for COVID-19 two days earlier.
This death underscores the importance of protecting Wright County’s vulnerable population during this pandemic. Anyone can contract this disease and pass it on to others; every person should be taking steps to protect the community.
“We must do everything we can to lessen the spread of this virus,” said Sarah Grosshuesch, Director of Wright County Public Health. “Abiding by the Governor’s Stay at Home order and physical distancing guidelines is critical in slowing the spread and allowing our healthcare systems to prepare for a surge. We strongly recommend we all take steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community from further devastating consequences.”
As of today, Wright County has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases, ranging from age 26 to 89. While the virus does not discriminate, individuals over the age of 65 and those with chronic health conditionsare at higher risk of severe illness and negative consequences.
Guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s webpage: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/prevention.html.
More information about COVID-19 in Wright County can be found on Wright County Public Health’s webpage: www.co.wright.mn.us/945/Coronavirus-COVID-19. Questions about the disease can be directed to the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
There are local resources related to food, medication, transportation, mental health, and other services available to support people during this time. Visit www.co.wright.mn.us/948/Resources or text/call 763-682-7607.
