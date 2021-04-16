We hope you can come and celebrate National Banana Day at the center on Wednesday, April 21. You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot. This event begins at 10 a.m. and will take place in the community center Mississippi Room, where we can safely distance. We really hope you will come and enjoy a number of banana treats and some fresh, hot coffee.
We also hope to see you at our Tasty Tuesday events. The meals are served in the community center Mississippi Room from 11:30 a.m. to noon, again, where we can safely distance. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. The meal on April 27th will include a freshly grilled cheeseburger, beans, chips, pickle. There will not be a Tasty Tuesday meal on April 20th, as the Mississippi Room is being used by another group. Our Tasty Tuesdays will continue in May and we will list those meal choices in next week’s article.
We have been holding a lot of our senior center events in the community center Mississippi Room and I want to mention another one we have coming up. Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. We will be showing one of Doug’s pre-recorded presentations as he takes you on a virtual tour traveling back through time. He will share interesting stories, photographs, and forgotten memories about many of America’s best loved First Ladies. You can watch this program on the community center big screen on Wednesday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required. Come and enjoy Doug’s beautiful pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! This and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
The defensive driving classes we hold in partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council are also held in the Mississippi Room. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. A four-hour refresher course for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I am in the process of setting up a June class, but as of when I submitted this article do not have the date set yet. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 in the next week if you want to know that date. You do need to take the course every three years in order to continue receiving the discount. Advance payment of $20, cash or check, is required and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people need to register in advance, and masks must be worn throughout the class.
Guess what? Another event will take place in the Mississippi Room on Wednesday, May 5 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Do you know the difference between a Will and a Trust? Which tools are right given your goals and intentions for your estate? Attorney Elizabeth Michaelis will review the key planning tools available to you, including Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney, and Health Care Directives. Information will also be available on probate avoidance and recent shifts in the laws that may impact your planning options and strategies. You can come to the senior center to participate in this virtual session, or you can register at SeniorCommunity.org/EstatePlanning to participate from your home. If you plan to come to the center, please let us know in advance. This free virtual program is brought to you by the Senior Outreach & Caregiver Services program of Senior Community Services.
The movies we show weekly are, yes, held in the Mississippi Room. Join us at 1 p.m. every Monday that the senior center is open for our “Movie Mondays” event. We may show a new release or an enjoyable classic. You can call the center on Monday mornings to find out which movie we will be showing. If you are looking for something to do in a safe atmosphere, I encourage you to come to the movies with us.
If you need help with legal issues, I encourage you to make a Legal Aid appointment through our senior center. The Senior Law Project can assist people age 60+ with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free service is usually offered at our center on the fourth Monday of each month, but this month will be offered on Tuesday, the 27th. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment.
In closing this week’s article, I really need to give a shoutout one more time to our unbelievably super-dedicated Tax Aide Program volunteers. This small group of men (Dave, Larry, Steve, and Tom) completed tax returns for more than 400 people/couples since mid-February. Yep, COVID and all! That, is absolutely amazing to me! It is especially amazing as it meant basically doubling the number of appointments required since with COVID protocol people had to come to the center twice! These guys deserve our thanks for the literally hundreds of hours they volunteered to help soooo many people from this and surrounding communities. I was truly honored to work with these men whose positive and upbeat attitudes made it more enjoyable, and not so much work. Just proves yet one more time that Monticello Senior Center volunteers are the best.
