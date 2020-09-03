For the second time in 2020, the Big Lake City Council has rejected bids for the City’s 2020 streets and utility project.
The project was halted earlier this year because of high costs associated with the project.
When the City reopened the bidding process and opened bids on Aug. 20, just one bid was received.
That bid came in at $357,801, more than double the engineering estimate for the project of $175,000.
City Engineer Lane Otteson noted that costs associated with paving and water main work was slightly elevated. However, costs for concncrete and storm sewer repair were significantly higher than budgeted.
The cost to perform the work as bid did not fit within the city’s project budget, Otteson said.
But that doesn’t mean road and utility work be done in 2020.
Otteson said he would bring back a more cost-effective plan at the Sept. 9 meeting of the Big Lake City Council.
That could include breaking the project up into smaller pieces with the City acting as the general contractor and subcontracting out the work. Otteson suggested subcontracting with local businesses for the various aspects of the 2020 streets and utility project. Those projects include paving, water main repair, concrete curbing, and sidewalk repairs.
Councilmember Scott Zettervall asked Otteson why he thought the city received just one project bid. Otteson said he thought the lack of bids was related to the high price of concrete work. The busy Fall schedule of contractors might also have been a factor, Otteson suggested.
Councilmember Seth Hansen was disappointed that the project bids were being rejected a second time.
“This is the second one I’ve rejected this year, and still regret the first,” Hansen said.
That’s because, as Hansen put it bluntly, “The streets are crap.”
“If we can piece it together, fine, if we can move it forward,” Hansen said of the much-needed street work.
“But if we continue to kick streets down the road they will continue to get worse and worse,” he said.
“And as the streets get worse, the costs to repair them will do nothing but climb highrer, Hansen said.
Councilmember Paul Knier and Mayor Mike Wallen said they were fine with Otteson’s proposal to serve as the general contractor on the project and subcontract out the work. “If you can wear a different hat and be the contractor, lets make it a go,” Wallen said.
