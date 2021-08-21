State-of-art car wash planned for Monticello

A car wash with cutting-edge technology could be coming soon to Monticello.
The $4.2 million development is being proposed by Cory Kampschroer and RRG Holdings at 1301 Cedar Street, which is the former Danner semi-truck terminal and repair shop. The site of the proposed car wash is immediately south of Royal Tire, located at 1280 Cedar Street.
The named of the car wash will be ‘Sota Car Wash. The man behind ‘Sota Car Wash is Cory Kampschroer, who will be the company’s managing partner.
The car wash will employ an innovative wash process featuring biodegradable soaps and will be the most efficient and greenest car wash, company officials stated. The car wash will be a new generation style operation and use enhanced technology and design features in its facility ensuring fast, high quality car washes in a customer-centric and friendly environment. In June, Kampschroer requested from the City’s economic development authority (EDA) a $100,000 loan from an EDA revolving fund program in order to help fill a $400,000 funding gap for the approximate $4.2 million project.
The EDA voted to accept Kampschroer’s loan application at its June 9, 2021 meeting.
On August 3, The Monticello Planning Commission held a public hearing on a request for the preliminary and final plat approval for the proposed car wash site and the consolidation of five fragmented parcels into one parcel that would become the site of the car wash. On Monday, Aug. 23, the City Council will hold a public hearing on the vacation of a portion of Cedar Street, Dundas Road and Marvin Road that will further tie the project together.
