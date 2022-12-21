Spark2Hope

These boys who have come to Spark 2 Hope in Elk River were kings of the castle on this day. Many kids describe the center as a camp-like experience.  The center bought the castle and  Collins Brothers Towing delivered it.

 

 Submitted photo

Lana Lambrecht, of Big Lake, has a heart for children with special needs and their families. 

The public health nurse celebrates their successes and laments their struggles. She’s doing a lot more celebrating of late, having launched a nonprofit to bridge the gap between special needs children and the services they need to grow and succeed. Tears filled her eyes while talking about a child who attended Spark 2 Hope earlier this year — when his parent turned on Railroad Drive and he saw the facility, “he lit up and got all excited,” the parent bringing the child shared with Lambrecht. 

Tags

Load comments