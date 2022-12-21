Lana Lambrecht, of Big Lake, has a heart for children with special needs and their families.
The public health nurse celebrates their successes and laments their struggles. She’s doing a lot more celebrating of late, having launched a nonprofit to bridge the gap between special needs children and the services they need to grow and succeed. Tears filled her eyes while talking about a child who attended Spark 2 Hope earlier this year — when his parent turned on Railroad Drive and he saw the facility, “he lit up and got all excited,” the parent bringing the child shared with Lambrecht.
The 501(c)(3) is officially called A Spark of Possibilities. The center goes by the name of Spark 2 Hope. Lambrecht, who has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and experience in support planning, saw a need for a center in previous jobs she’s held where she interfaced with families and social services.
The founder and director of Spark 2 Hope has nothing but praise for the county workers she encountered in Sherburne, Wright and Anoka counties. Far too often, however, families were in distress for reasons outside of their control.
“I saw families struggle financially to get their kids the help they needed (across the Twin Cities) while still needing to hold down jobs,” Lambrecht said.
Spark 2 Hope’s mission is to provide a secure setting locally that is inclusive to children and adolescents of varying special needs.
Spark 2 Hope is located at 555 Railroad Drive, Elk River, in the space that used to house First Step Preschool. The center allows children to work on things like gross motor and fine motor skills as well as social skills and positive behaviors that can lead to greater success.
“We provide sensory integrations needs, behavioral supports, and assist children to engage with peers and find a better sense of self,” Lambrecht said. “This allows them to engage and grow socially, emotionally, physically and make lasting connections.”
The center has been remodeled to repurpose classrooms and other spaces into a gym, a sound and music room, a nurses station, a tactile room, an arts and crafts room, and a light room. The gym has a ball pit, huge swings and a climbing structure.
“We have needed a place like Spark 2 Hope for the last two years,” said Mandy Powers, the mom of a child with PTSD and reactive attachment disorder. “It is hard for him to learn and be successful in environments with little structure, no purposeful self-regulating times, and rooms full of kids with only one or two supervising workers.”
Outside of the center, Spark 2 Hope has a huge outdoor playground for use in the spring, summer and fall.
Nursing supervisor, direct care supervisor hired to oversee
Lambrecht has hired Angela Nies, a former nurse with 30 years os experience in the healthcare field, as her full-time direct care supervisor and Nicole Hoversten, a RN and BSN, as a full-time nursing supervisor.
Part-time help and volunteers supplement what Lambrecht, Nies and Hoversten are able to do.
Some children require one-on-one attention while others allow for up five children based on their unique needs.
Powers said she appreciated having a trained caregiver watch her child and interact with him and a group of two to four other kids. She said it gives him the personal attention he craves.
“They can see when he is upset or frustrated and help him to make healthy choices at the moment instead of not realizing a problem until the meltdown, when it’s too late,” Powers said.
The Elk River center is the only one of its kind, according to Lambrecht. She hopes it can someday serve as a template.
Some children require one-on-one attention all the time, be it by a parent, family member or other caregiver. It can be draining.
“Sometimes it can be extremely challenging to get in quality time with our other children without constantly having our gaze on our sweet little man with special needs,” said Julia Redding. “We were able to attend a Spark 2 Hope event with family that would have been very difficult to do without the help of the staff at Spark 2 Hope.”
The Redding family was also able to get a whole-day reprieve from caregiving on another day while their loved one made friends and “had a blast” playing with all of the great things for him to do there.
“Words can’t express how much this meant to our family,” Julia Redding said.
Jill Gosner’s daughter requires the one-on-one attention of a nurse due to many medical, mental, and physical disabilities, and the shortage of nurses has added a layer of difficulty.
“When I heard about Spark 2 Hope, I was so excited not only to give her the opportunity to be around other kids and experience more things during the day but also for myself to give me a chance to go grocery shopping, sit down and have coffee, anything that needed to be done that may be a little difficult with a special needs child or that you just don’t get to have time to do,” Gosner said.
Admittedly, Gosner said she was also nervous.
“Once I took a visit, all my nerves were calmed,” she said. “The staff was extremely welcoming and caring. The nurse was very educated with the challenges my daughter brings and took on the challenge with no hesitation.
“My child was able to experience many different arts and crafts, swinging, light rooms, playing with baby chicks — so many things that we wouldn’t have be able to do at home,” Gosner said. “Thank you for everything you all did for us and continue to do for others.”
Open gym
Lambrecht and her team open up the facility for open gym, birthday parties, meetings and community events like a pumpkin decorating event held before Halloween and an upcoming Snack & Shop event.
People can come and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or hot cider while browsing 30-plus local crafters and vendors. There will be door prizes and a bake sale at this event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Open gym is available to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as specialized times during the week.
“We want everyone to be able to spend time at A Spark of Possibilities,” Lambrecht states.
During open gym, parents and guardians are responsible for supervision of their children at all times.
Accessing 1.5 hours of play costs $10 per child. It costs $20 for more than 1.5 hours. Parents and caregivers are always admitted free as well as children under 2.
Kids Open Gym is also hosted on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children. During open gym, parents and guardians must provide supervision at all times.
Adult open gym is held on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for clients over 18 years of age.
Spark 2 Hope is looking for volunteers and child sponsors for children who are on a waiting list. For more information on these aspects or Spark 2 Hope in general, call 763-260-0182 or visit www.spark2hope.org.
