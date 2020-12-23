We have the opportunity to offer a wonderful program through our senior center called, “Mindful Presence: Compassionate Care for Self and Others.” Being fully present to those in our lives with whom we care for can be a challenge, especially in these stressful times. This new, six-week workshop focuses on two parts of the mindful presence process: personal stress management and compassionate care. Each week will explore an aspect of the Mindful Presence Model with hands on practices designed to manage stress and develop skills to be deeply compassionate to others in our lives. This workshop will be offered free of charge by Dr. Steve Hoover, professor from SCSU on six consecutive Wednesdays from 9:00-10:30 a.m. starting January 20 via Zoom. Contact the senior center to register, 763-295-2000. No computer? There are options – please call me to find out what they are.
You can also call me to sign up for another great program that Dr. Hoover is facilitating thru our center. Aging Mastery aims to help older people take key steps to improve their well-being, add stability to their lives, and strengthen their ties to the community. Take part in this program and learn about aging well thru actionable goals, sustainable behaviors, social engagement, and gratitude. This program will be held on Tuesdays, January 19-March 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom and there is no cost. Again, if you do not have a computer, we can help.
Speaking of Zoom, do you want to learn more about it? Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org, and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and a link will be emailed to you. Class dates: January 15 and February 19 at 1:30 p.m. Zoom is a great way to “see” your family. Please let us help you get more comfortable with it.
Dan Olson from State Farm Insurance sure helped our senior center by making a $250 donation. Isn’t that great? Thanks, Dan.
Dave Nelson has helped our center by serving on our Board of Directors for the past six years as a community representative. He has been a very valuable part of our board and will be missed. Jerry Crocker will fill Dave’s seat on the board starting January 1st. Welcome, Jerry!
If you need a ride to the senior center or other places, keep Trailblazer Transit in mind. We are very lucky to have this transit system in the community. Trailblazer Transit provides rides to people of all ages for just about any reason. This Dial-A-Ride service is available throughout Wright, Sibley, and McLeod Counties plus some limited service into other neighboring cities. Never used the Trailblazer and want to give it a try? Call the senior center and we will help you out with a couple free ride tokens.
Please consider participating in the Monticello Senior Center 2021 Voluntary Membership drive. The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year and are tax deductible. Membership is not required to take part in senior center activities. Thanks those of you who have already paid the voluntary dues.
The January newsletters are at the center for you to pick up. You can also access it on our Facebook page and website, monticelloseniorcenter.org.
I would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas. I hope you can safely connect with your family in some way.
