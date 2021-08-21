The Monticello and St. Michael-Albertville Rotary clubs teamed up to host a charity golf tournament at the Riverwood National Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 16. All the proceeds raised will go back into the communities, with the main project being Beds for Kids.
Beds for Kids provides beds for children, ages 2-17, who are sleeping on the floor. A total of 500 beds have been given away in Wright County so far.
It’s the seventh annual golf tournament dating back to 2015.
Nate Allen, of Gries Lenhardt Allen, Chad Vitzthum of First Bank in Elk River, Matt Fitch of Fitch & Strong Group, and Travis Meyer of Lazarre Graphics were the winning group of the golf tournament.
