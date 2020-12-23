by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Like the Grinch’s heart that grew three times one Christmas day, the holiday giving program of the Big Lake Police Department continues to grow, grow, grow.
A holiday tradition of giving cash donations to the police department to help those less fortunate has grown to great proportions in its fourth year, according to Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf.
An anonymous donor once again this year made a cash donation to the Big Lake Police Department with the understanding that police officers use the money to make the Christmas of some Big Lake residents merry and bright.
2020 marks the fourth year that the anonymous donor has worked through the police department to lift the spirits of a few Big Lake residents who have fallen on some difficult times.
When Scharf met with the donor around Thanksgiving Day, the donor surprised the police chief by upping the donation to $2,200 for 2020, the police chief said.
“They kicked things of and started the whole program program this year,” Scharf said,
The donation was followed by one of $2,000 from someone who had saved their stimulus check for the occasion.
“The $2,000 was completely unexpected,” said Scharf, noting that the donor wanted to use the stimulus check to “pay it forward.”
Other donations followed. Some were big. Some were small.
By the time donations were done trickling in, about $9,000 was given to the Big Lake Police Department, Scharf said, to be used in making the lives of others better during the Christmas season.
Scharf says the donor found the perfect agency to help distribute the Christmas gifts because police officers often see the worst of situations that people go through during the holiday season.
The Big Lake officers are given the latitude to decide who might be in need of a helping hand or Christmas pick-me-up. The officers enjoy the immediate impact they can have by giving someone something unexpected in their lives.
As of Friday, Dec. 18, eight families had received that helping hand from Big Lake police officers.
Some of the recipients have been people in the hospitality industry who are out of work due to COVID-19 restrictions, Scharf said. Others have been out of work because they need to care for their children who have been unable to attend school due to COVID-19. Other recipients have fallen victim to unfortunate medical issues or mental health issues.
The need this year has been escalated by the fact that places that are generally available to provide that extra boost in helping the community have been beset by long lines or charitable funds that have been depleted, Scharf said.
“It’s a lot of fun to bring instant help to people,” Scharf said.
The Big Lake Police Department notes some of its chariable giving on its Facebook page, found online at: https://www.facebook.com/biglakemn.org/
