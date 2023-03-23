Xcel, regulators knew of tritium leak four months before notice

One hundred and fourteen.
That’s how many days it took Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to announce that 400,000 gallons of water containing a radioactive chemical called tritium leaked from a pipe at the Monticello nuclear power plant.
Viktoria Mitlyng, a communications specialist with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), said there’s no requirement for nuclear plants to report all tritium leaks to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
But Xcel Energy reported the leak to both the NRC and the MPCA at about 4:35 p.m. on November 22, 2022. That was about an hour after the leak was first detected during routine monitoring at the Monticello nuclear power plant. An incident report detailing the detection of the leak can be found on the NRC website. The Monticello leak was immediately classified by the NRC as a non-emergency, according to the incident report.
However, it wasn’t until some time in December that Xcel Energy identified and isolated the source of the leak in a pipe between two buildings on the nuclear power plant campus.
By that time, 400,000 gallons of contaminated water had leaked from the plant.
Not only were the residents of Monticello not notified of the leak, the City of Monticello was not notified of the leak until the end of February, Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said in a March 17 statement.
With information about the leak in hand, neither Xcel Energy, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, nor the City of Monticello shared information regarding the leak with city residents. The NRC acknowledged the leak on its website the day the leak occurred.
Xcel Energy officials told the Monticello Times on Thursday, March 16 that the company voluntarily notified state agencies and reported the leak of tritium to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
“Our attention was then to find the leak and take action,” said Chris Clark, Xcel president for Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
Clark noted that it was a safe level of tritium that seeped into the plant’s groundwater system and that the Mississippi River, a well providing drinking water to plant employees, and nearby residents of Monticello were never at danger from the leak, which is contained in a plume on location at the nuclear power plant.
“We promptly reported the issue to the state of Minnesota and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Every step of the way, we have worked with our regulators to manage the issue and ensure the safety of the local community and surrounding environment,” according to Xcel Energy officials.
MPCA officials said information about the leak was not publicly shared because the agency didn’t have all the information it needed to make a public announcement. That apparently took four months to receive.
Mark Smith, an environmental specialist with the MPCA, told the Monticello Times on March 16 his agency takes public health and environmental safety very seriously and went public with news of the tritium leak because after three months Xcel Energy and state agencies now had the data in hand to share the broader story.
“We want to make sure the folks out there have the complete information,” added Kirk Koudelka, MPCA assistant commissioner for land and strategic initiatives.
Hilgart, the Monticello mayor, continued in his March 17 public statement, We have been and will continue to gather information to responsibly inform our community and have been requesting information be shared.
To that end, Xcel Energy’s Clark told the Monticello Times on March 16 that City of Monticello officials encouraged the utility company to be fully transparent and share details of the leak.
Added Hilgart in his public statement, “Though the Xcel plant is within our community, the City of Monticello does not have the authority to govern the nuclear plant. As we’ve noted, the federal and state regulating agencies determine the appropriate governmental responses to incidents at the Xcel nuclear plant, including any emergency response, remedial actions and public or media releases.”
“If state or federal oversight agencies determine that there is any potential or actual impact to the City’s drinking water supply or infrastructure, the City will immediately notify the public with assistance from these agencies,” the Mayor continued.
City leaders will continue to participate in the process on behalf of the community and share information as it becomes available,” Hilgart concluded.
The NRC’s Viktoria Mitlyng summed up the fourth-month window for reporting the tritium leak as it related to her agency.
“The public and the plant are safe. That’s why there was no NRC requirement to report,” Mitlyng said.
The NRC has two resident inspectors on site who have, and continue to conduct independent tests on behalf of the NRC. There are also specialist inspectors who are part of a NRC regional team conducting tests at the site.
“The situation was followed up on by the NRC from the beginning and there was no danger,” Mitlyng said. “In addition, there was no pathway to the public drinking water.”
Mitlyng acknowledged that there was no public notification of the Monticello tritium leak other than the website posting.
But that’s because the event did not pose a public threat.
“I can assure you that if there is a situation where the public could even potentially be affected, there would be an emergency notification,” Mitlyng said.
Mitlyng said she understands the confusion people in the Monticello community might have regarding the tritium leak and the notification process surrounding it. She says NRC officials understand the logic that residents like to know what’s going on at the plant.
But the NRC does so many tests on performance, operations, and potential leaks at the plant that there could be so many notifications of test results each and every day.
“The result would be an endless stream of notifications, and that would not be helpful to the community,” Mitlyng said.
As Xcel Energy, the MPCA, and the NRC assure the people of Monticello that the community was not at risk from the leak of tritium at the Monticello nuclear power plant, at least one question remains.
If conditions are and were considered safe at the plant following the tritium leak, it’s still not clear why officials did not make an immediate announcement, for transparency, that public safety was not in jeopardy at that time, and then provided more details as time progressed.
