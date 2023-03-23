 Skip to main content
Xcel, regulators knew of tritium leak four months before notice

One hundred and fourteen.

That’s how many days it took Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to announce that 400,000 gallons of water containing a radioactive chemical called tritium leaked from a pipe at the Monticello nuclear power plant.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

An error occurred