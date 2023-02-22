As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today signs into law new state standards for the future of clean energy, Xcel Energy is committed to working to achieve the new standards for carbon-free and renewable electricity while ensuring reliable and affordable service.
Xcel Energy is well positioned to meet the ambitious new goals, and the company already has approved energy resource plans that will retire all of its coal facilities, achieve both the 2030 carbon-free standard and the 2035 renewable energy standard. And, Xcel Energy will partner with industry groups, national laboratories, and venture capital to pursue new technologies to support Minnesota’s 2040 goal.
Under its Upper Midwest Energy Plan, Xcel Energy is currently on track to reduce carbon emissions from its customers’ electricity more than 85% by 2030 and to provide 55% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by that year, meeting a new renewable energy standard five years early.
Today, the electricity Xcel Energy provides customers in the region is 60% carbon-free. Accessing the region’s excellent wind and solar resources has helped save customers money. The company’s Upper Midwest wind farms have saved customers more than $1.5 billion in avoided fuel costs and energy credits since 2017.
Many ongoing and upcoming projects will advance the company towards fully carbon-free electricity, including:
Retiring all of its coal plants by 2030.
Extending use of its Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant to at least 2040, providing access to an affordable and reliable generation resource with zero emissions.
Developing more than 4,000 megawatts of new wind and solar by 2032 to replace retiring coal generation — enough to power 1.3 million homes annually.
Constructing a 460-megawatt solar array near the site of the retiring Sherco coal plant in Becker.
Implementing energy storage technologies, such as a 10-megawatt long-duration iron-air battery from Form Energy, to store renewable energy at times of high generation and distribute it at times of high demand.
Pursuing clean fuels — including renewable and synthetic natural gas and green and pink hydrogen.
Building new transmission infrastructure to connect more clean energy to the grid, re-using existing grid connections near coal plants as they close and helping ensure reliable service for customers.
Enhancing energy efficiency programs to help customers save energy and money and working with customers on new demand response options to manage the energy load.
Exploring and developing new zero-carbon dispatchable resources that are not yet commercially available at the cost and scale needed to implement them today.
Xcel Energy will also use provisions in recent federal legislation, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act, to drive innovation and reduce the cost of major energy generation and energy storage projects. With the Inflation Reduction Act alone, the company aims to save Minnesota customers over $1.4 billion in costs over the next 10 years.
