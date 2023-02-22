As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today signs into law new state standards for the future of clean energy, Xcel Energy is committed to working to achieve the new standards for carbon-free and renewable electricity while ensuring reliable and affordable service.

Xcel Energy is well positioned to meet the ambitious new goals, and the company already has approved energy resource plans that will retire all of its coal facilities, achieve both the 2030 carbon-free standard and the 2035 renewable energy standard.  And, Xcel Energy will partner with industry groups, national laboratories, and venture capital to pursue new technologies to support Minnesota’s 2040 goal.

Load comments