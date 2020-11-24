Deaths in Wright County due to the coronavirus have nearly doubled in the past two weeks.
Five COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wright County in the reporting period ending Thursday, Nov. 19.
That brings the county total of COVID deaths to 30, with 14 of those coming in the last two weeks, health department officials said.
For the third consecutive week, reports of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wright County have shattered previous week numbers.
The news comes as Thanksgiving approaches with many planning family gatherings - something the Center for Disease Control fears will result in even more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“The county has shattered the existing highs for the number of confirmed cases as the surge in new contractions throughout Minnesota and the United States has hit close to home with community spread of the virus,” according to officials with the Wright County Department of Public Health.
For the reporting period ending Thursday, Nov. 19, 1,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wright County. That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 5,819, according to the Wright County Department of Public Health. Data shows 3,088 of those cases, or 53 percent, as being reported in the last three weeks of the eight-month pandemic.
The number of cases that have required hospitalizations nearly doubled the previous single-week high, according to health department officials. A total of 248 Wright County residents have been hospitalized as the result of COVID, an increase of 43 from the previous week. The single-week high in new hospitalizations prior to this week was 22.
And those contracting the coronavirus haven’t just been admitted to area hospitals. Many are needing specialized care in intensive care units, Wright County COVID data shows.
New patients requiring admission to an Intensive Care Unit rose by six, bringing the county total to 36, with one-third of those coming in the last two weeks, according to the Wright County Department of Public Health.
The Wright County Department of Public Health encouraged people to continue wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying home if you have or were exposed to COVID-19. The department also encouraged people to get a COVID test if they are feeling sick.
In the two weeks since October 29, cases of COVID-19 have increased by 258 from 412 cases on Thursday, Oct. 29 to 670 reported cases on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monticello increased by 211 from November 12 to November 19. There have now been 881 cases of COVID confirmed in the city of Monticello. Monticello continues to have the third-most number of reported cases in Wright County. The city’s 881 confirmed cases trail the 1,016 cases confirmed in Buffalo and the 851 cases reported in St. Michael.
Other Wright County communities near Monticello are seeing the following COVID numbers: Otsego, 577; Albertville, 569; Maple Lake, 186; and Clearwater, 139.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
