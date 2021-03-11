Join the Wright County Historical Society as we virtually host author Christine Husom on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00pm. Ms Husom will talk about the inspiration for her latest book, the writing process, read a bit from the story, insider information on what’s she’s currently working on, as well as answer questions from participants.
For more on this author visit www.christinehusom.com.
For online tickets through Eventbrite please visit the Wright County Historical Society’s web
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.