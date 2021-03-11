Join the Wright County Historical Society as we virtually host author Christine Husom on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:00pm. Ms Husom will talk about the inspiration for her latest book, the writing process, read a bit from the story, insider information on what’s she’s currently working on, as well as answer questions from participants.  

For more on this author visit www.christinehusom.com.

For online tickets through Eventbrite please visit the Wright County Historical Society's web

