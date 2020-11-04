October was by far been the worst month in Wright County for new cases of COVID-19 since the start of recording of positive cases in mid-March.
That is the word from the Wright County Department of Public Health as October came to a close last week.
For the six-and-a-half month leading up to October, there were 1,730 confirmed cases with 105 hospitalizations and seven deaths. From Oct. 2-29, there have been 1,001 new cases, 33 hospitalizations and nine deaths, bringing Wright County’s totals in those categories to 2,731 cases, 138 hospitalizations and 16 deaths, the health department stated in releasing its most current snapshot of the COVID-19 pandemic released Friday, Oct. 30.
From October 23 to October 29 alone, the number of positive COVID-19 cases almost doubled the previous weekly high. There were 397 new confirmed cases this week, shattering the previous one-week high of 215. There were also two more deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 16, health department officials stated.
The most recent Wright County COVID-19 Dashboard shows that on Thursday, October 29, 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county. That’s the most confirmed cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The figure also represented 28 more confirmed cases than reported a day earlier on Wednesday, October 28.
St. Michael has reported the most overall cases of COVID-19 in the Wright County with 453 cases reported. Buffalo has 436 reported cases. Monticello’s 412 cases are the third-most reported cases in Wright County as of October 29, according to the Wright County Department of Health.
Broken down by gender, 52.25 percent of all Wright County COVID-19 cases have been reported in women and 47.49 percent in men.
The average age of those with positive cases of COVID-19 in Wright County 40.24 years of age, health department officials stated. The youngest person to contract COVID-19 is 3 months old. The oldest has been a person 99 years old.
On another note, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people used to determine school attendance was at 32.77 in Wright County for the most recent reporting period, October 4-17. That’s the highest figure reported since case rate data began being reported on August 23. Schools may consider a 14-day case rate of 10 or more cases per 10,000 to be an elevated risk of disease transmission within the local community, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
