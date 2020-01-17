The Wright County Board took action on the following items at its January 7 meeting. They were compiled by Larry Windom.
• Cancelled a scheduled public hearing for a petition to remove property from the drainage system on County Ditch #10 and County Ditch #19 due to time conflicts, and to reset it for later on the same day … 6 p.m., Feb. 19 … at the request of Bob Hiivala, auditor/treasurer.
• Scheduled a public hearing for the petition to remove property from the drainage system on county Ditch #10 for 5 p.m., Feb. 19.
• Approved agreements with the city of Cokato, city of Albertville, city of Waverly and Cokato Township for the purchase and storage of salt for the 2020 snow/ice season.
• Approved a resolution condemning property via eminent domain within the right of way for the County Highway 30 upgrade project just west of the city of Delano. Two of the 14 parcels within the right of way of the planned project have not yet agreed to terms of the proposed easement agreement. Highway Engineer Virgil Hawkins said that although negotiations will continue with property owners over easements to allow the widening of the highway, the condemnation resolution was necessary step to ensure that work can start on the project this spring. The project runs from CSAH 13 to 3rd St. SW in Delano, a distance of 1.3 miles.
• Approved a resolution condemning property using eminent domain within the right of way for the County Highway 39 reconstruction project located in Otsego. The county plans to reconstruct and upgrade a portion of this road to a four-lane urban design, reflecting the high traffic volume in the area. Twenty-two parcels are partially in the right of way and six remained unsigned. Again, Engineer Hawkins said the county will continue negotiating with property owners in the hopes of reaching a settlement through the direct purchase method. This project, also scheduled for 2020, is a 1.25 miles stretch located between Page Avenue and CSAH 42.
• Heard a report by Commissioner Vetsch in which he summarized a committee meeting of the whole held Dec. 31. The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss growth that the county like to see occur in the future, including economic and technological growth. In related discussion a few minutes late, Lee Kelly, county administrator, relayed tentative plans to conduct a multiple day seminar to do strategic planning. A mid-March series of dates was tentatively suggested.
• Heard Commissioner Borrell report about the Wright County Fair, including plans to have fireworks on Saturday, July 25, in celebration of the fair’s 150th anniversary. The fair is set for July 22-26 at the fairgrounds in Howard Lake.
