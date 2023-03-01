BSM 1 MT
Current chapter members in attendance: Mary Beth Broderick, Helen Helgeson, Pam Dickson, Lori Schimmele, Jeanne Bearson, Laurie Mandery, Teresa Mandery, Jen Pecarina, Kerri McDonald, Dannell Hartung, Jerilyn Scott, Amy Kellerhuis
he Wright County Area Blue Star Mothers Minnesota Chapter 13 celebrated their 15 year anniversary on Saturday, February 4 with a gathering of 26 past, current or future members and some special guests. The event was held at the Monticello VFW Post 8731, appetizers, snacks and cake were served. Among the twenty-five people were three past Department of Minnesota Blue Star Mothers Presidents Pattie Kelley, Jeanne Ullmer and Lucie Cutts as well as the current president Karla Keller. We were honored that they were able to share this joyous occasion with the chapter. Their guidance and support through the years has been invaluable and much appreciated!  Past Department President Dottie Sills, the president who installed the chapter and officers on February 3, 2008, was unable to attend but she sent a congratulatory message that was read by chapter President Jen Pecarina during her speech, "Hi. I was hoping I would be able to attend your celebration of 15 years but I can't. I am so very proud of all of you for the mission you have continued for all these years! I remember your first official meeting with installing your chapter and all your officers. Congratulations Chapter 13, Department of Minnesota, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. Love to all. Dottie."
 
