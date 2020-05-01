With much of the country shut down or limited due to stay at home/shelter in place orders, the business of government has kept moving forward because it can’t shut down completely. But, like everything else in our new reality, taking COVID-19 into account when making decisions has become necessary.
At the April 21 meeting of the Wright County Board of Commissioners, discussion took place about how to proceed with first half property taxes, which are due May 15. Many counties have taken action on the issue, some pushing the due date back to July 15, which can create a funding gap for cities, townships and school districts, which have their lifeblood coming from the funding property tax provides.
Wright County Administrator Lee Kelly laid out the options for the board to consider at the April 21 meeting, saying that there have been different approaches taken.
Board Chair Christine Husom said that COVID-19 and the closure of numerous businesses has created a burden on many taxpayers that is difficult to manage, especially when there is no concrete end in sight and more questions than answers.
Auditor/Treasurer Bob Hiivala stated there were two options the county could use. Both kept the May 15 due date, but one would eliminate the standard 8 percent late fee and have no penalty for being one or two months late with the first half tax payment. The second option would reduce the late fee penalty from 8 percent to 1 percent for May and June, increase the penalty to 2 percent if not paid by July 1 and revert to the 8 percent standard if not paid by Aug. 1.
Hiivala sent out an email to all cities and townships to get feedback and the response range hit both ends of the spectrum.
The discussion among the commissioners focused on taking into account those taxing jurisdictions that don’t have a reserve fund and need to get their allocation as quickly as possible to meet their responsibilities.
Commissioner Darek Vetsch made a motion to accept the second of the two proposals – the reduction of the late penalty to 1 percent after May 15, citing that it is what many similar and surrounding counties to Wright County are opting to do.
The board unanimously approved the penalty reduction method, which will go into effect May 16 for those who don’t pay their first half tax statement in full. Hiivala added that if the state comes up with a plan to be implemented for all taxing districts, the county will be required to follow it.
