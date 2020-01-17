At the beginning of every year, the first thing the members of the Board of Wright County Commissioners do is change chairs.
The county board met on Tuesday Jan. 7 and the initial item on the agenda for this first meeting of 2020 was the reorganization of the board itself, a task mandated by state law. This means that the county board has to determine who will be the chairperson for 2020. In a unanimous vote, they picked Christine Husom, District 1, as chairperson.
A second unanimous vote selected Michael Potter, District 4, as vice chairperson.
Both votes were taken without contest and without discussion. Although state law does not dictate it, Wright County and many other counties in the state traditionally rotate the chairperson responsibilities annually.
This is the second time Commissioner Husom has led the county board. She also served as board chairperson in 2014. She began serving on the county board in 2012. Her current term expires at the end of 2022. She resides in city of Buffalo. Her district includes the cities of Buffalo, Annandale and South Haven and the townships of Albion, Buffalo, Chatham, Corinna and Southside.
Commissioner Potter resides in Albertville. District 4 also includes the city of Rockford, Hanover’s Precincts 2 and 3, St. Michael’s Precinct 1A, and Rockford Township. Commissioner Potter was also elected to the county board 2012. His term expires Dec. 31 of this year.
The other three members of the board are Darek Vetsch, District 2; Mark Daleiden, District 3, and Charles Borrell, District 5. District 2, which includes Monticello, Clearwater and Maple Lake, is mostly carved from the northern tip of the county. District 3 is the smallest in area, taking in the cities of Dayton and parts of Otsego and St. Michael. District 5 is the largest in area, taking in most of the southern and western communities and townships.
After this initial vote, commissioners went on to other business, much of which involved setting up the routine for the year 2020.
Commissioners appointed members to the various county committees for 2020. With a couple of tweaks, commissioners largely selected the same people who served in 2019 as either committee members or alternates. There are approximately 60 committees and advisory boards operating under the direction of the county board, some of which meet regularly and some which meet only when needed.
In a few instances – such as the budget committee and the transportation committee – all commissioners are considered members. In most committees, one or two commissioners are picked to represent the county board. There are also numerous advisory boards on which one commissioner usually attends. Advisory boards meet for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from economic (for example, Central Minnesota Economic Development 7W District Joint Powers Board), to recreational (for example, the Bertram Chain of Lakes Board). Temporary ad hoc committees would include those responsible for the new tactical training center and the new government center currently under construction.
“To let everyone know, we do take all out appointments very seriously,” commented Commissioner Husom prior to the vote. “We have close to 70, I think, commissions that one or two of us sit us, although not every one meets monthly and a few are ad hoc.”
A complete list of committees and advisory boards is available on the county’s website (co.wright.mn.us), as part of the introductory pages to each commissioner.
In other new year’s action, commissioners set their regular meeting times and dates for 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, the same as in the past. Specifically, regular county board sessions will be held all Tuesdays except the second Tuesday of the month, unless cancelled. The second Tuesday of each month, also starting at 9 a.m., is reserved as a workshop meeting. Meetings are held in the boardroom in the lower level of the Wright County Government Center, 10 2nd St. NW, Buffalo.
Commissioners also voted to name the Herald Journal of Howard Lake/Winsted as the legal newspaper for publishing legal notices for the next three years. In a deviation from past years, the county asked for both one-year and three-year bids. Only the Herald Journal submitted a bid ($1.94 per column inch) for the three-year period, and only the Herald Journal and Delano Herald Journal submitted one-year bids. The newspaper has a total circulation of 781 in the county.
Commissioners also took care of some routine but required bookkeeping chores to start the new year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.