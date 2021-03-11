Circle March 13th on your calendar – it’s time to get out of hibernation.
The Monticello Women of Today will be hosting their 33rd Annual Spring Craft Show on March 13 at the Monticello Community Center from 9 am – 3 pm.
This event is free to the public and will follow all social distancing criteria. Masks will be required. To comply with social distancing guidelines, the craft show has been reduced to 30 vendors generously spaced throughout the MCC gym.
The food shelf drive thru donation collection will be at the south entrance of the community center between 9 am – 3 pm on March 13.
Bring non-perishable foods or monetary donations to donate from the comfort of your vehicle.
There will also be a drop off collection box at the entrance to the Spring Craft Show.
