Judy Johnson didn’t mean to change a part of the world.
But every once in a while, a fire is lit under somebody that results in unexpected consequences.
For Maple Grove Rotarian Judy Johnson, that fire was lit in 2015 at the Rotary International Convention in Sydney, Australia.
Johnson never imaged the turn her life would take because of a chance stop at a Rotary project information booth.
She also didn’t foresee that five years later, she would visit a hotel banquet room where she spent three hours on a Thursday night in January with two dozen Monticello teenagers creating feminine hygiene kits for young girls in third-world countries like Bangladesh, Guatemala, and Uganda.
The teens were from the Interact clubs at Monticello Middle School and Monticello High School. Supported by a local Rotary Club, an Interact Club is a school-based club of 12 to 18 year-olds that allows the teens to develop leadership skills and participate in community projects under the Rotary International mantra, “Service Above Self.” The Monticello Rotary Club connected Judy Johnson and the local Interact clubs.
The program for which Johnson volunteers is called “Day for Girls.” Day for Girls was founded in 2008 by Celeste Mergens, who was working with a family foundation on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya at the time.
There was a nagging question that troubled Mergens: What are girls doing for feminine hygiene?
She sought out an answer to that question that bothered her so and reached out to the director of a local orphanage.
The answer she received was quite simple.
“They do nothing. They wait in their rooms,” responded the orphanage director.
The idea of the first Days for Girls Kits were born with the idea of making available to the girls a washable, long-lasting pad.
Judy Johnson has been a loyal supporter of the Days for Girls program.
So much so, that she has held 130 sewing events like the one that January night in Monticello.
Through those 130 sewing events, 4,800 washable hygiene kits have been distributed in 22 countries throughout the world, Johnson said.
When Judy Johnson visited that Days for Girls booth at that 2015 Rotary Convention, her eyes were opened.
“It made me pissed off,” Johnson said of learning about the plight of many of the young girls throughout the world.
Johnson is a staunch believer that woman are future leaders- whether it be in the United States or third-world countries across the globe.
Girls and young women deserve equal opportunities to those of boys and young men, Johnson says.
But girls and women are being denied equal opportunities in most of these poor, undeveloped countries where they spend time sitting on cardboard for several days each month, often going without food and becoming ill.
In Monticello, with a captive audience of two dozen teenage girls- and one boy- a handful of Monticello Rotarians and some community volunteers, Judy Johnson discussed the need for the Day for Girls kits a little more intimately.
Obviously, girls in remote corners of the world can’t go to a Target, Walmart, Walgreens or CVS to buy feminine hygiene projects when the need arises, Johnson said.
“So instead, the girls sit on cardboard, grass, rocks, or even dung,” Johnson said bluntly.
“They often have to skip school for weeks. The girls get so far behind that they drop out of school,” she said.
That brings upon the girls another problem.
“Once they drop out of school, they’re available for marriage- and once they’re married, they’re not wife number 1, but number two, three or four,” Johnson said.
Marriage can then lead to pregnancy.
That’s why the hygiene kits are key.
“They keep them in school. They give girls a chance,” Johnson said.
=It wasn’t hard for Judy Johnson to see that she could play a role in the future development of these girls- these potential future leaders.
“All I have to do is sew a kit so they can have a better life,” Johnson said.
“I can do that,” she said.
Johnson’s first venture helping girls through Days for Girls became a reality through working with the Brooklyn Park Rotary Club.
“They were doing a project for Bangladesh, and it occurred to me that the girls in Bangladesh need this,” Johnson said of the Day for Girls kits.
Steve Laible, international service chair of the Brooklyn Park Rotary Club took Judy Johnson’s first kits to a school in Bangladesh, she said.
“They were well received,” she said.
Johnson is also proud of playing a role in establishing a sewing center at a refuge camp in Uganda.
For Johnson, the Day for Girls project grew through word of mouth.
“People at my church heard about it and wanted to help, as did Rotary Clubs throughout the District,” Johnson said.
Today, it’s a regular occurrence for people to show up on Judy Johnson’s doorstep looking for fabric to make kits, delivering new and completed kits, or looking for kits to take on their journeys across the globe.
“And Rotary Clubs throughout the District make generous donations of fabric,” Johnson said.
Johnson has also given more than 30 speeches or programs on the Day for Girls project, in addition to hosting the 130 sewing events like the January event in Monticello. Coming up on the agenda is the Minneapolis City of Lakes Rotary Club “Days for Girls Sew-a-thon”, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Northeast United Methodist Church, 2510 Cleveland St. NE in Minneapolis.
