 A woman was injured in Big Lake Friday, Nov. 20 when she fell asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle.

Ashley Peterson, 20 of Elk River, rolled her 2006 Toyota Corolla shortly after 11 a.m. on November 20 in the eastbound lane of Highway 10 and 166th Street.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Peterson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

