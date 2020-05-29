The use of alcohol is suspected in an early morning crash that sent a driver and 4-year-old child to Twin Cities hospital in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 20.
Aerial Josette Jones, 23 of St. Paul, was driving in the eastbound lane of I-94 through Monticello at about 4:15 a.m. when Jones allegedly went off the road and struck an embankment at I-94 and Fenning Avenue.
The Minnesota State Patrol states that alcohol use contributed to the cause of the crash.
Jones and Amiyah Niree Davis, age 4 of St. Paul, were transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither Jones nor the infant child were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the State patrol.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene of the crash.
