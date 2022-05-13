The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman it believes is responsible for thousands of dollars of graffiti damage in the city of Monticello.
The damage was sustained in March of 2021, mostly to sidewalks, trash cans, boulders, picnic tables and a portable restroom at Montiview Park in Monticello. There was also extensive damage at the corner of Highway 25 and Seventh Street, on a bridge near Hawks Bar and at other locations within the city.
Forensic evidence collected at the scene came back to Heather Prince, 21 of Monticello. Authorities caught up with Prince nearly a year later, on Feb. 22, 2022, at the Wright County Jail in Buffalo.
On May 3, 2022 Prince was charged with first degree damage to property, a felony punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted in Wright County District Court.
When deputies responded to the report of the graffiti tagging on March 30, 2021, they found at least 12 areas in which damage was done to property with spray paint.
Two hours prior to the tagging complaint, there had been a report of a suspicious vehicle on Farmstead Avenue in Monticello where four people exited a vehicle and walked towards the nearby Pioneer Park, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The vehicle in question was registered to Prince. When deputies approached the four individuals, they ran, the complaint states.
A search warrant was obtained in order to search the vehicle. Found inside the vehicle was a can of spray paint.
There were 10 fingerprints that were found on the can of spray paint. Four of those finger prints came back to Prince, which were then used to identify her as a suspect in the case.
Sheriff’s deputies viewed Prince’s Facebook page, which was home to images of taggings similar to those found in Montiview Park, the criminal complaint states.
The total cost of cleaning the graffiti tagging was $2,100, court records state.
