A robbery that left a Monticello man beaten and bloodied has resulted in felony robbery charges against two Wisconsin men.
Devon S. Bernstein, 22 of Cameron, Wisconsin, and Lucas E. Lewis, 33 of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, remained in the Wright County Jail in Buffalo following the September 3 incident. Both men were charged September 7 with first degree aggravated robbery.
Deputies were called to a residence on Kevin Longley Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 on a report of an assault and burglary. Deputies arrived on scene to find a victim in front of the house and covered in blood from facial injuries sustained in the alleged assault. The victim was bleeding from the mouth, nose, and eyes, deputies reported.
The victim explained that he had been beaten and robbed by two men who fled the scene in a pick-up truck with Wisconsin license plates. According to the victim, the men, lated identified as Bernstein and Lewis, took the victim’s cellular telephone and $1,000 cash from his wallet.
With assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Wright County authorities took Berstein and Lewis into custody a short time later.
According to a criminal complain filed in Wright County District Court, Bernstein had fresh blood on his hands, arms, and clothing. The victim’s cell phone, wallet, and cash were found in the suspect vehicle.
In a statement made to investigators at the hospital in Monticello, the victim stated that he met Bernstein and Lewis at about 2 a.m. on September 3 while on break at a Monticello gas station where the victim works.
Court records show that Bernstein and Lewis invited the vivtim to smoke marijuana with them. The victim was told to meet Bernstein and Lewis at the intersection of Kevin Longley Drive and Prairie Road on his next break.
The three met up, with the victim getting into Bernstein and Lewis’ vehicle, the criminal complaint states.
With the victim in the back seat of the vehicle, Berstein and Lewis began to assault the victim, the complaint states. The victim stated he was punched in the face 45 to 50 times before breaking free and running to a nearby home where he pounded on a door until the occupant of the home answered the door. The occupant of the home called 911.
Bernstein and Lewis fled the scene.
They were seen by a state trooper at Highway 25 and Broadway Street a short time later.
The men were apprehended and booked into the Wright County Jail.
