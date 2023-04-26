WiHa Tools broke ground on a $12.5 million facility on East Seventh Street in Monticello on Friday, April 21. Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart, center, joined WiHa representatives for the ceremonial turning of dirt.
Officials with WiHa Tools turned over dirt on East Seventh Street Friday, April 21 as the company prepares to embark on a 90,000 square -foot American headquarters and logistics center.
The project’s first phase will be a 90,000-square-foot facility on about 13 acres north of Interstate 94 on East Seventh Street. The $12.5 million project is the first of a two-phase project that will result in WiHa Tools replacing its current facility on Dundas Road in Monticello.
Phase I is projected to create about 40 new jobs that will supplement WiHa’s current workforce of about 70 employees.
The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in December, company officials said.
Phase II, when built, would add another 80,000 square-foot facility to Wiha’s new Seventh Street East campus.
Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart addressed those gathered for the WiHa Tools groundbreaking.
“It’s a great day when a Monticello business has not only been successful, but so successful that they have outgrown their current location,” Hilgart said.
“It’s an even greater day when they break ground on their new location in the same city where they have had so much success,” Hilgart continued.
The importance of the jobs created by manufacturers go without saying, Hilgart said.
The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) was aggressive in supporting WiHa Tools’ expansion, Hilgart said.
“Thank you to WiHa Tools for chosing to call Monticello your home,” Hilgart said in closing.
While Phase I will be completed in December, the entire 175,000 square-foot expansion will be completed by 2028 and represent a total investment of about $17 million, company officials said.
“In 2017, Wiha strategically decided to invest heavily in North, South & Central America. As a global leader in premium quality hand tools, we recognized that the American market was underserved and that we could earn a higher market share with the proper investments and distribution partners. With our strategy materializing, centralizing our operation is important to drive efficiencies and keep up with customer and end-user demands.” said Patrick DiPerno, Divisional President & Managing Director said earlier this year.
WiHa Tools is a division of Willi Hahn Corporation USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany-based Wiha Werkzeuge Gmbh Schonach. Wiha Tools is the largest Wiha subsidiary, offering over 4,000 products from its Monticello-based North American headquarters, according to company officials.
