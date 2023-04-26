WiHa Tools groundbreaking MT
WiHa Tools broke ground on a $12.5 million facility on East Seventh Street in Monticello on Friday, April 21. Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart, center, joined WiHa representatives for the ceremonial turning of dirt.

 

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

Officials with WiHa Tools turned over dirt on East Seventh Street Friday, April 21 as the company prepares to embark on a 90,000 square -foot American headquarters and logistics center.

The project’s first phase will be a 90,000-square-foot facility on about 13 acres north of Interstate 94 on East Seventh Street. The $12.5 million project is the first of a two-phase project that will result in WiHa Tools replacing its current facility on Dundas Road in Monticello.

