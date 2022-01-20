A pair of earrings valued at more than $13,000 was reported stolen from a Monticello jewelry store in August 2021.
Five months later, authorities are searching for an Eagan man who has been charged with the high-dollar jewelry theft.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marcus Dominic Lashea Myers, 36, who is accused of stealing the earrings and could face 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine if convicted of the felony theft charges he faces in Wright County District Court.
Myers is one of two participants in the August 17, 2021 jewelry heist. The second suspect has not been identified or charged.
Employees of the store reported that a man entered the store and was there for about 15 minutes before Myers entered the store.
Myers allegedly looked at a tray with earrings then returned the tray to a store clerk. Myers then asked to see the tray a second time. He then ran out of the store with the tray. The second man followed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The two men then got in a vehicle and left the scene.
Prior to the jewelry theft, then men had been at a second Monticello jewelry store where a report of suspicious activity had been made to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Myers became a suspect through an email address linked to a electronic device in his possession while at the jewelry stores, the complaint states.
An examination of Myer’s email account revealed photos of himself holding the tray of earrings next to his face, the complaint states. Bar codes pictured on the back of the tray matched the bar code on the tray of the stolen earrings.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, Myers had not been located.
Investigators now believe the man is homeless, the complaint states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.