Members of the Monticello Senior Center are encouraged to vote in the election to fill three Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors positions. The election will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on September 9. As of the time I wrote this article, we had three nominees. Absentee ballots will be available for those unable to vote in person.
The senior center Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m., after the election. Members of the senior center can come and vote and then stay for the meeting. Activity and financial reports will be given, and election results will be announced. Hope to see you at the meeting!
If you volunteered in any way, shape, or form for the Monticello Senior Center in 2019, 2020, or 2021 we hope you will attend the Volunteer Appreciation on Monday, September 19. Spouses of volunteers are welcome too! The theme is, Our Volunteers are Priceless. And boy, are they ever! The Swedish meatballs noon dinner will be provided by VFW Post 8731, followed by a short program, entertainment, and prize drawings. Please sign up for this event by September 14 and you can do that by calling us at 763-295-2000. There is no charge to attend. Please don’t be humble, we want to honor ALL our fabulous volunteers!
We also want to honor and recognize grandparents with a special program on Thursday, September 15. The day will feature a delicious meal and some very special entertainment. A tasty turkey dinner will be served at noon, provided by VFW Post 8731. The cost is $5, and space is limited. There will be prizes! The entertainment will be provided by musician Jeff Bianchi, who has performed nationwide, and he will start playing at noon. Please only sign up for this Grandparent’s Day dinner if you intend to stay for Jeff’s entire one-hour performance.
Anyone age 55+ can sign up to come to the next senior center picnic, which will take place on Monday, September 12. People can enjoy a tasty box lunch at Ellison Park at noon and then stay to play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is $7 per person and people are asked to pay in advance by check or cash. Give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up for the picnic.
You can also call us to sign up for the next program photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman will give at our center called, “Schoolhouse Memories.” Travel back as Doug brings you to a time when all eight grades were in one classroom. Reminisce about school lunch, recess and of course, “the three R’s.” The stories and photographs will make you smile and laugh. Doug will give this presentation at the center on Monday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, September 14 is the date that the senior center Book Club will meet next. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and they will be discussing German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading. If you enjoy reading, check out the senior center Book Club.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on September 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide blood pressure screening at our center on Tuesday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. There is no charge and you do not have to sign up in advance.
The winner of last week’s cribbage tournament was Ann Ramerth. Doug Przybilla came in second place and Wally Smida third. The last euchre tournament winner was Katie Sterriker, with Ed Lewis coming in second place, and Ann Ramerth third.
The senior center will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. I hope you have a good holiday weekend.
