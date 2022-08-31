Members of the Monticello Senior Center are encouraged to vote in the election to fill three Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors positions.  The election will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on September 9.  As of the time I wrote this article, we had three nominees.  Absentee ballots will be available for those unable to vote in person.

The senior center Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m., after the election.  Members of the senior center can come and vote and then stay for the meeting.  Activity and financial reports will be given, and election results will be announced.  Hope to see you at the meeting! 

