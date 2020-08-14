A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado caught fire and burst into flames at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6 after hitting an electrical utility box in the 110000 block of Alpine Drive. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without injury. Some customers of Xcel Energy lost power for a time as a result of the incident. Excel Energy and maintenance crews from the City of Monticello responded to the scene to assist in repairing the damage to utilities caused by the crash. The house at 11628 Alpine Drive where the crash and fire occurred experienced melting of the vinyl siding due to the heat of the fire.
