Sign up in advance if you wish to join us for our Valentine’s Day celebration on Monday, February 14. Dinner will be served at noon and features sloppy joes, baked beans, chips, pickles, and Valentine dessert. The cost is $5 per person. As an added treat, singer/pianist Andrew Walesch will perform his “Best of the Great American Songbook” program during dinner. The entertainment is made possible as a Legacy event through the Monticello Public Library and we thank them for their sponsorship. We want people to sign up for this dinner ONLY if they intend to stay for the entire one-hour performance. Because space is limited and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the party in-house, take out dinners cannot be ordered for the 14th. Maybe you will win one of the many prizes!
Space is also limited for people to make appointments to get help filing their tax papers. Low to moderate income persons of all ages can get help filing their tax forms at our center and can contact us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment. This free service will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from February 1 thru April 12. Please note that March and April appointments will not be scheduled until mid-February and that masks will be required while meeting with the volunteer tax preparer. If you want to take advantage of this free service, give us a call.
Older adults can also get free legal services at our center offered by the Senior Law Project on Monday, January 24. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance, and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. The HOME Program is a division of Senior Community Services and we are very excited to be able to offer it at our center.
There is another division of Senior Community Services that we are excited to be able to offer at our center that is designed to assist caregivers. If you are a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands, help is available through the senior center. Becky Allard is a Licensed Social Worker who is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please contact her to set up a time, 952-746-4028 or b.allard@seniorcommunity.org If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
There is another service we offer at our center for caregivers and their loved ones that Becky is involved in. Our Activity Hour Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all supplies are provided for you. This event will take place on Wednesday, January 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate with your loved one at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
You can call our center to sign up for the next casino trip we are offering. Ride the coach bus to Mystic Lake Casino on Monday, February 7. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:15 p.m. There is an $18 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $4 off food coupon. Please record your casino card number when signing up for this trip.
The February newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by the center and pick up a copy. If you live in an apartment building and can post one for us, please do so. You can also access the monthly newsletter on the senior center website or Facebook page. Check out our website at monticelloseniorcenter.org.
The last cribbage tournament winner was Jim Weisner, with Gerald Cramer coming in second place and Roger Fricke third. Dale Chamberlin won last week’s 500 tournament. Deb Ende came in second place and Norm Olson third. The last euchre tournament winner was Harley Thompson, with Dale Chamberlin coming in second place, and Robert Muckenhirn third.
I hope you have a great week!
Activities the week of Jan. 14-21:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – senior center closed
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Legacy Letter Writing class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of January 17:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – sloppy joe, potato salad
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
