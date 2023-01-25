We hope you can join us for our Valentine’s Day celebration on Tuesday, February 14. Dinner will be served at noon and features coconut shrimp, egg roll, fried rice, and pie topped with ice cream. The cost is $5 per person and will be provided by Chin Yuen. Maybe you will win one of the prizes! As an added treat, musician David Malmberg will perform his “American Journey” program during dinner. This program is made possible through a GRRL Legacy Grant and we thank them for the sponsorship. People should sign up for this dinner only if they intend to stay for the entire 1-hour performance. Because this is a holiday meal, take out dinners cannot be ordered. Don’t miss the fun!
People who attend professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman’s presentations at our center sure seem to have fun while attending. Doug will give his presentation, “Heart of the Farm, Barns of Minnesota,” at the center on Monday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m. By attending, you can enjoy a rural journey exploring the greatest of all rural icons, the barn. From the early days of statehood through the era of agribusiness, our barns tell a story. This story will bring you back to the farm and explain the importance of our rural roots. You are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.
Trying to cut our toenails as we get older is definitely not always fun. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on February 7 & 28 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Two appointment dates are available because of the high demand for this service in our area. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. The cost is now $20 per person however no one will be denied service due to inability to pay.
People age 60+ do not have to pay anything to come to the center to get help with their smart-phones, tablets, computer, or other electronic devices. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer, comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
You do not have to pay any fee to attend the senior center Book Club meetings. The Book Club meets next on Wednesday, February 8 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing the book, Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson. They will also pick up the next book the group will be reading. If you enjoy reading, I encourage you to check out the Book Club.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center on Thursday, February 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Caregiving can be hard, and I encourage you caregivers to check this group out.
Becky Allard is also able to help caregivers by giving them one-on-one support. She is available on Thursday mornings at the center. Please contact her to set up a time, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
If you are looking for something fun to do, check out the senior center bingo activity. Bingo is played on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. People age 55+ and spouse regardless of age can play and there is no charge. The prizes are fruit and a $2 bill for the coverall winner. You do not have to sign up in advance, just come on over.
Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Roger Harwarth. Norm Olson came in second place and Tom Wright third. Just a reminder that you do not have to sign up in advance for any senior center card tournaments including 500, cribbage, and euchre. Each tournament has a $2 entry fee and prize money is awarded to the winners.
I want to mention again that if the Monticello schools are closed or have early release due to inclement weather, the senior will as well. The senior center Board of Directors implemented this policy at their January meeting. Check local news and radio channels for school closings. I will also change the message on the answering machine if the center is closed to help with awareness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.