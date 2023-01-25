We hope you can join us for our Valentine’s Day celebration on Tuesday, February 14.  Dinner will be served at noon and features coconut shrimp, egg roll, fried rice, and pie topped with ice cream.  The cost is $5 per person and will be provided by Chin Yuen. Maybe you will win one of the prizes!  As an added treat, musician David Malmberg will perform his “American Journey” program during dinner.  This program is made possible through a GRRL Legacy Grant and we thank them for the sponsorship.  People should sign up for this dinner only if they intend to stay for the entire 1-hour performance.  Because this is a holiday meal, take out dinners cannot be ordered.  Don’t miss the fun!

People who attend professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman’s presentations at our center sure seem to have fun while attending.  Doug will give his presentation, “Heart of the Farm, Barns of Minnesota,” at the center on Monday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m.  By attending, you can enjoy a rural journey exploring the greatest of all rural icons, the barn.  From the early days of statehood through the era of agribusiness, our barns tell a story.  This story will bring you back to the farm and explain the importance of our rural roots.  You are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.

