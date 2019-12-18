December 22 is going to be an “unsilent night” in Monticello.
For the second consecutive year, the Monticello Arts Initiative will be bringing the lighted musical event UnSilent Night to West Broadway Avenue, River Street and West Bridge Park.
UnSilent Night is billed as a “sound sculpture” that began in the 1990s by Composer Phil Kline, who created four musical works to be played simultaneously in a public space.
The Monticello event, to be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, will start at the MontiArts building at 349 West Broadway and follow a course to West Bridge Park with participants in the event walking while playing the four different sound tracks on bluetooth devices, boomboxes, speakers, or cellular phones that is intended to create an explosion of sound that can fill a large public space or be heard for a number of city blocks.
The four soundtracks can be downloaded to cellular phones and other devices such as tablets and iPads at http://unsilentnight.com/schedule.html.
UnSilent Night has been rescheduled for December 22, after cold temperatures forced a change from the original date of Sunday, Dec. 15.
Sue Seeger of MontiArts noted after last year’s inaugral event that ““Hearing the four interwoven tracks of Phil Kline’s composition “Unsilent Night” change and resonate as our group wove through the lit trees in the otherwise quiet park was a magical experience to me.”.
In Monticello, the fact that the UnSilent Night music is played by participants, and that the sound transforms with the movements of the group, and is even shaped by what they were passing by; trees, water, the concrete of the underpass, makes for a very unique soundscape experience,
Seeger is also encouraging participants to get “Glowy,” which means wearing festive lights on outerwear.
“Hope to see a lot of glowy, bundled-up smiling faces,” Seeger said.
After the “UnSilent Night” experience, participants will gather around a bonfire to sing Christmas songs and roast marshmallows over an open fire situated in West Bridge Park.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
