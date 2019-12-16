UnSilent Night is being rescheduled and will now occur at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Montiarts. The event was moved from Sunday, Dec. 15 because of forecasted cold weather.
Celebrate the lights of West Bridge Park On Sunday, Dec. 22 by taking a stroll from Monti Arts to the ethereal composition “Unsilent Night” by Phil Kline. Music will be played communally, as participants walk from Monti Arts, 349 W Broadway, to West Bridge Park. Download the four tracks to your phone directly from the Unsilent Night website at: http://unsilentnight.com/index.html. They are meant to be played simultaneously. At the event, participants will brea3:30-6 p.m. and concludes with a bonfire, cocoa, and more music.
