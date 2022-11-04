A man sitting at the bar of a Monticello restaurant brandished a handgun and pointed it at customers before simulating firing the unloaded weapon at a wall.
Following the incident on Oct. 24 at Beef O’Brady’s in downtown Monticello, Brian K. Shultz, 57, of Monticello is facing a dangerous weapons charge for intentionally pointing a gun in a public housing zone.
The charge has the public housing zone escalator added to it because the restaurant is across the street from an apartment building designated as low-income housing. In addition, the restaurant is on the ground floor of a multi-unit apartment complex.
Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Officer were called to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on a report that a customer was armed with a firearm.
The suspect was gone when deputies arrived on the scene. However, deputies located Schultz on Edmonson Avenue near Chelsea Road.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, Shultz was allegedly at the bar and engaged in a conversation with a female customer about the carrying of mace and a Taser in her purse.
The conversation turned to the conceal and carry and the carrying of a gun, a witness told investigators.
Shultz allegedly then pulled out his gun and held it in the air above the bar. the complaint states.
A second witness told investigators that Shultz allegedly pointed the gun at him. The witness alleged that Schultz then the gun at a wall and pulled the trigger.
However, the gun was not loaded with ammunition, the complaint states.
Schultz left the restaurant after being told by staff that he must leave and not come back.
If convicted of the dangerous weapons charges, Schultz could face a year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.
