A man sitting at the bar of a Monticello restaurant brandished a handgun and pointed it at customers before simulating firing the unloaded weapon at a wall.

Following the incident on Oct. 24 at Beef O’Brady’s in downtown Monticello, Brian K. Shultz, 57, of Monticello is facing a dangerous weapons charge for intentionally pointing a gun in a public housing zone.    

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

