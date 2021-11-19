Ultra Machining Company honors military veterans

The Ultra Machining Company (UMC) on Chelsea Road hosted a special Veterans Day flag raising ceremony to honor the military veterans that work for the company.
On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. UMC CEO Don Tomann gave a short speech thanking the veterans before they raised a flag on their brand new 165 foot flagpole, the tallest dedicated flag pole in the state of Minnesota. The flag itself flies at a massive 40 by 80 feet.
The veterans at UMC helped raise the flag after Tomann’s speech. The flagpole is in addition to some new 60,000 square foot renovations to the building that was originally built in 2003.
Tomann has reverence for the flag and military veterans and that was the reason he wanted to put on the private ceremony, “I was taught the reverence for our flag and our soldiers that make that decision,” said Tomann. “It’s the right thing to do and that’s the best way I can say it,” added Tomann.
John Garcia, a veteran who spent eight years in the marines and joined UMC as an intern, was humbled and very appreciative of being recognized on Veterans Day by Tomann and UMC.
Garcia was first introduced to UMC in 2016 as a mechanical engineering major at St. Cloud State University. He gave a presentation on a formula he created and has been a part of the company ever since.
Tomann knew he was going to hire Garcia after that first presentation.
Garcia said honoring veterans is a great reminder of where we come from and the sacrifices veterans have made for the United States and it gives a sense of camaraderie amongst the workforce to have military vets in a workplace setting.
“We have this ability to make uncomfortable sacrifices in order to better the organization and take the organization to the next level” said Garcia.
It’s a unique and powerful experience to be a part of the United States military and according to Garcia the feeling stays with you forever. “I have a lot of pride in my service in the Marine corps and to be part of an organization that also feels that pride makes me feel pretty good,” mentioned Garcia.
