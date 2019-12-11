Ugly sweater Santa Bob
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted an ugly sweater contest as part of its annual banquet called the “Jingle & Mingle Ugly Sweater Party” on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Monticello Community Center. The winner of the ugly sweater was Bob Sommerville, who is pictured above celebrating his win. At left is Chamber board member Liz Calpas, who served as an MC of the event.

 

