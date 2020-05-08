Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota has named Tyler Anderson of  Monticello a Education Learning Through Service Scholar.

The elementary, secondary and special education majors in the Learning Through Service independent honors practicum within the education department have demonstrated superior ability in the university classroom and exceptional teaching skill during field experiences.

The students are approved by education department faculty and placed in a classroom with a master teacher/mentor; they write their own course objectives designed to connect coursework with academic inquiry and apply theory to classroom practice while providing service to the community. Eligible students may apply to participate in this experience for up to three semesters.

