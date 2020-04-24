A residential and outpatient treatment facility that services men with substance use and mental health disorders is coming to Otsego.
The Otsego City Council unanimously approved a proposal by Northstar Regional, which has facilities in Chaska, Chanhassen, Shakopee and Maple Grove, to turn what was once home to the Riverwood Inn and Conference Center into a treatment center.
The move required a new planned unit development ordinance and a development stage plan to turn the location at 10990 95th Street that evolved into an extended stay transient lodging facility.
“Riverwood in my opinion is an ideal location and a superb facility for the delivery of our services,” said Dr. Hal Baumchen, the president of Northstar Regional as well as a clinical psychologist and licensed drug and alcohol counselor. “Its beauty and its seclusion make a wonderful site for treatment.”
Baumchen said the current ownership has done a lot of work to the facilities and properties, and he hopes to restore it to its original glory. People living there now will be able to stay as long as they planned, and future residents at the extended stay lodging for transient workers and such will be noticed of the changes coming.
“We have no intention of forcing people out,” Baumchen said.
Baumchen suggested use as a treatment facility is perhaps the highest and best use of the lodging, restaurant and buildings that are available on the grounds located between Wright County Road 39 and the Mississippi River.
City staff acknowledged in a planning report dated Feb. 11 that Riverwood Inn presents both the property owner and Otsego with a challenge to identify and sustain a viable use of the property. The property was initially developed as a conference and retreat center in 1991. Circumstances, however, have changed to the point where the property owner is seeking a new use of the property.
“The proposed acquisition and rehabilitation of Riverwood Inn as a residential and outpatient treatment facility presents an opportunity for a potential long-term use of the facility that benefits from an isolated location accessible to regional transportation,” City Planner Daniel Licht said in the planning report.
Northstar proposes to acquire Riverwood Inn property, which includes undeveloped areas of the site adjacent to the Mississippi River that are also within the Mississippi Wild Scenic Recreational River District. The original conference center and lodging facility with a public restaurant was limited to 77 guest rooms with a guest capacity of 304 persons, four offices, six conference rooms, a shop/maintenance building and a public restaurant with a capacity for up to 120 persons.
Northstar has plans to serve up to 160 men. Clients would be divided between 64 persons enrolled in residential treatment for up to 30 days and 96 clients in outpatient treatment for up to 90 days. The facility will be licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Northstar’s mission is to provide kind, compassionate and effective care for those with mental health and substance use disorders.
The program offers comprehensive, evidence-based treatment that addresses symptoms and behaviors and the underlying conditions and causes.
Northstar Regional already has locations in Scott, Carver and Hennepin counties, but their clients come from 30 or more counties across the state, Baumchen said.
“We’re looking for a facility to expand our services,” he said. “During this pandemic, mental health and substance use treatment services have classified as essential services. We anticipate an increased need for our services in the near future and continuing indefinitely.”
Baumchen said his staff is made up of highly trained, experienced and credentialed individuals who are equipped to professionally meet that need.
“Our systems, structure and skills all work together to minimize risk to the community and provide safety of security for our staff and the residents we serve,” Baumchen said.
Resident concerns that surfaced during the approval process were mostly related to safety, but not much of a case was made during two public hearings in front of the Otsego Planning Commission, which ultimately gave it two stamps of approval.
The group initially voted 5-0 on Feb. 18 in support with a stipulation that the Otsego City Council would take a look at police reports they had requested from law enforcement agencies that have responded to Northstar Regional facilities and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports on the Riverwood Inn property.
Rather then evaluate the records on their own, the council members voted 4-0 on March 9 to send the matter back to the planning commission for one more look with the data they had requested and a chance for one more public hearing.
Council members wanted the public to see the records and the letters of support that were gathered and what they had been privy to.
Letters of support came from Scott County Health and Human Services Director Pam Selvig, Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, Wright County Health and Human Services Director Jami Goodrum Schwartz, Chaska City Administrator Matt Podhradsky and the Carver County Mental Health Program directors Diane Pagel and Richard Scott.
Council Member Jason Warehime said he suspected that all of the new information gathered could rally residents to support the project.
The Otsego Planning Commission took a second look at the proposal on April 6 with the additional information in hand. They also went over concerns laid out in an email from a concerned neighbor and one person there to present those concerns. The group came to same conclusion — this time on a 6-0 vote. Commissioners said the review of the police reports was helpful and supported their previous recommendation. They also expressed appreciation for Northstar’s plans to restore the property.
Lt. Eric Kunkel of the Wright County Sheriff’s Department said in a letter to city staff that a reasonable conclusion would be that a treatment facility with on-site staff and security with directed programs for clients would have less of an impact on calls for service than that of a short-term living facility that has less parameters and supervision.
“Due to that reasoning, the Sheriff’s Office does not have concerns of significant impacts on calls for service or criminal activity at the Riverwood property,” Kunkel wrote.
Otsego Council members asked Northstar officials on April 13 if they would consider having a liaison program formed between them and Northstar.
Lea Atkinson, one of Northstar’s facility managers, told council members they would welcome that.
“We have been really successful as an organization working with law enforcement we have responding to any and all of our facilities,” she said. “Having that relationship is paramount to having a successful program out there.”
CEO Jason Vanderscoff agreed and said having something in writing asking for it would help facilitate that discussion.
“It would help us set up face-to-face interaction prior to us arriving,” Vanderscoff said.
Baumchen said he spoke to Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Oltlman about this, and said both are “enthusiastic and see the value for both parties.”
The Otsego City Council adopted ordinance 2020-05 and approved the PUD Development Stage Plan subject to 10 conditions, including that the licensed operator establishes and maintains communications and a liaison program with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
“This should ease a lot of resident concerns,” Mayor Jessica Stockamp said.
Baumchen said it’s their intent to start on improvements to include sprinkler systems, replacement of signs, repaving the parking lot and landscaping clean up to restore the property. The expectation is that treatment services could begin as early as mid to late fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.