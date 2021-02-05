Trailblazer Transit will offer transportation at no cost to customers for any rides related to a COVID-19 vaccination.
Caretakers and children may also ride along at no cost. Customers will need to coordinate with their health care providers or the vaccination clinics to schedule the appointments for the vaccines and then contact Trailblazer to schedule the transportation.
Rides for vaccinations are scheduled subject to bus availability and are coordinated with other rides in normal fashion. Trailblazer Transit may extend hours into the evening or add hours on Saturdays for the purpose of providing COVID-19 vaccination transportation. Please call toll-free 1-888-743-3828 to ask any questions and to schedule your transportation.
The buses are clean, safe, and comfortable. Masks are required on the bus and social distancing polices are in effect.
